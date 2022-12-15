Polestar 6 makes NZ debut as a massive clay model

The Polestar 6 will be on display at The Car Store in Westfield, Newmarket, through to mid-January.

It isn’t every day that you get to see a new sports car get revealed in New Zealand. Rarer still is for a new sports car to be debuted in its early development, full scale decorated clay form.

Yet here we are, attending the first public showing of the new production-destined Polestar ‘O2’ Electric Roadster Concept at The Car Store in Westfield, Newmarket; one of two in existence worldwide.

This is the very car, the exact enormous clay paper weight, that Polestar had on display at Monterey Car Week in August. Having done a stint on display in Australia, the model’s next destination is Singapore.

Clay modelling has played an integral role in car design for almost 100 years. Even in the age of computer aided design, it is still a method widely used by car brands around the world to visualise their concepts in the real world before giving them the green light.

This particular Polestar 6 model is fully decorated, with a composite interior (most of which is a single piece), 3D-printed wheels, and painted clay bodywork that looks just like the real thing. Inevitably none of the panels open … there was no hopping into the driver’s seat on this occasion.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The full-scale model looks just like the real thing, save for the sealed doors.

And yes, before you put your hand up and ask just how much fuel was burned jetting this large model over from the other side of the planet, Polestar has apparently logged this data in its records in order to offset it in the future.

In the clay, the Polestar 6 looks every bit as eye-catching as it did in its reveal imagery.

Minimalist it may be, there are plenty of neat details to make note of, like the charging status bar on the rear bulkhead, the full-width LED tail light (which makes the drop-top look wider and more imposing), and the split ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights. The split is meant to represent Polestar’s distancing from sister firm Volvo.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Polestar’s first full year as part of the New Zealand marketplace has been labelled a successful one.

As previously reported, the production Polestar 6 gets the same 800-volt electrical architecture as the forthcoming Polestar 5, including outputs of up to 650kW and 900Nm, a targeted 100kph sprint time of 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 250kph. This places the 6 in Porsche Taycan territory.

In confirming the model for production back in August, Polestar simultaneously confirmed that it would make 500 numbered limited edition Polestar 6 ‘LA Concept edition’ models. These come in the same spec as the Polestar O2 concept, and it’s the spec in which the clay model is optioned.

These models therefore get the ‘Sky’ blue exterior hue, a light leather interior, and enormous concept-car-like 21-inch wheels.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The minimalist interior styling from the Polestar 2 has carried over to the larger, sleeker 6.

Polestar New Zealand brand manager Bruce Fowler says that along with securing an allocation of standard 6s, the company has also secured a handful of LA Concept edition models for local customers. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, although the LA Concept is priced from US$200,000 ($310,400) overseas.

This is one of the first times that a full-scale clay model car has been displayed in New Zealand, signalling Polestar’s commitment to the market following a successful year.

Speaking to press at the event, Fowler detailed that the still fresh-to-market brand has sold 874 vehicles in New Zealand year-to-date. The brand would have sold even more had it not been for Covid-19-related production shutdowns in China.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The first Polestar 6 models for customers are set to land in 2026.

All of these sales are electric of course, with the brand only offering the single model at the moment; the Polestar 2. But expansion is coming, with the first shipment of the much anticipated Polestar 3 SUV scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

Obsessive compulsives will be pleased to know that the company’s new-car roll-out is occurring in numerical order, with the 3 to be followed by the Polestar 4 and Polestar 5.

The Polestar 6 will then come next, with Fowler indicating that the first cars for customers will arrive in 2026.