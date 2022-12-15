Revealed: Toyota debuts fully electric Hilux ute

Toyota is one step closer to electrifying one of its most popular models down under; the Hilux ute.

The manufacturer has debuted the Hilux Revo BEV Concept – a fully electric version of its popular pick-up.

The Hilux EV was unveiled in Thailand as part of the brand’s celebration of 60 years of manufacturing in the region.

Supplied Toyota has yet to detail the concept’s range and outputs.

Little is known about the concept’s specifications, with Toyota Thailand’s official release on the model skipping over battery size and power output details.

The debut was low key, with Toyota seemingly only releasing two official images of the Hilux Revo BEV Concept. Electric vehicle specialist outlet InsideEVs have published additional photos of the electric ute, showing it to be a single-cab model.

Supplied From behind, the concept looks almost identical to its diesel-drinking cousins.

Visual changes are sparse, being mostly limited to a new grille area with a reduced opening, new badging on the doors and tailgate, and the addition of a charging port on the passenger side behind the front wheel.

The electric Hilux concept may use hardware sourced from the bZ4X electric SUV. The bZ4X comes with a 71.4kWh battery capable of up to 500km of range in two-wheel drive models and 460km of range in all-wheel drive models. This is paired to either a 150kW single-motor set-up or a 160kWh dual-motor set-up.

Stuff has requested comment from Toyota New Zealand on the Hilux Revo BEV Concept. The firm had not responded at the time of writing.

Supplied Toyota chief executive and president Akio Toyoda addresses the crowd in Thailand.

The Hilux Revo BEV Concept was one of three utilities debuted at the event. Toyota Thailand also showed off a hotted up and lowered Hilux Revo (featuring flared arches and a bonkers looking rear spoiler), and the IMV-0 Concept.

The latter is a light commercial vehicle prototype designed for urban commuters in need of a rear bed, and based on the same platform as the Hilux.

Taking the stage alongside the Hilux BEV and IMV, Toyota chief executive and president, Akio Toyoda, gave thanks to Thailand for its contribution to the brand’s line-up and output.

“For me, the Hilux Vigo launch remains one of the fondest memories of my career. So as a way of saying thank you, I decided to create a brand new IMV pick-up trucks for Thailand, which are the IMV 0 Concept and Hilux Revo BEV Concept,” said Toyoda.

“Between them, they represent two different ends of the automotive spectrum, for different needs and different customers. One is designed to support economic growth, and the other one designed to support carbon neutrality and a better environment for all.”

Thailand is something of a hub for diesel compact ute production. The Hilux, Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50, and Nissan Navara are all manufactured in Thailand – among others.

Supplied Toyota also showed off a modified Hilux, featuring flared arches and new front and rear spoilers.

“It’s the people of Thailand who are most responsible for the celebration we are enjoying today, and I would like to thank them today from the bottom of my heart,” Toyoda added.

“For me, it’s not about how many cars we’ve sold here, because we want to contribute more to this country than just cars. We want to help foster economic opportunity. This was our goal when we selected Thailand to produce a new global model, called IMV.”

The unveiling comes in the same week as it was reported by Automotive News Europe that Toyota is accelerating its electric vehicle production plans in order to be more competitive, targeting the likes of Tesla and BYD.

Supplied The Hilux concept could make use of technologies lifted from the brand’s upcoming bZ4X SUV.

According to sources quoted by the outlet, Toyota is currently shuffling around its project calendar, and is even considering shelving its current dedicated EV e-TNGA platform in favour of developing a new ‘skateboard’ architecture.

“To achieve carbon neutrality, we must remember that carbon is the real enemy, not a particular powertrain,” Toyoda told those at the Thai anniversary conference.

“And frankly, BEV’s are not the only way to achieve the world’s carbon neutrality goals. At Toyota we believe in creating a full portfolio of carbon reducing choices for our customers from hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, battery electric cars, and fuel cell vehicles.

“Also, we are pursuing hydrogen fuel options like these GR-Yaris and GR-Corolla hydrogen powered concept cars. As we work to achieve a sustainable future, I also believe we need to take a holistic approach to carbon neutrality.”