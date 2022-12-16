Ford Mustang Mach-E earns top ANCAP crash test rating

Ford’s fully electric Mustang Mach-E has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by independent crash testing body, ANCAP.

The New Zealand-bound Mach-E was awarded a 92 for Adult Occupant Protection, 86 for Child Occupant Protection, 69 for Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 82 for Safety Assist.

The ratings carry across from the nameplate’s Euro NCAP crash ratings published earlier in the year. The ANCAP rating applies specifically to New Zealand, with Ford yet to announce the model for the Australian market.

In a statement, ANCAP gave the Mach-E credit for its performance in driver and child protection across numerous crash types, while noting that it docked points from the model due to risks the front structure raises to other vehicles in the event of a head-on crash.

“Full points were scored for protection offered to the driver in the side impact and oblique pole tests, as well as child occupants in the side impact and frontal offset tests,” said ANCAP.

“The front structure of the Mustang Mach-E presented a relatively high risk to occupants of an oncoming vehicle, and a 3.45 point penalty (out of 4.00 points) was applied.

“Examining its collision avoidance capability, the Mustang Mach-E offered Good performance for its lane-keeping and autonomous emergency braking ability, however its AEB Backover and driver fatigue systems do not default ‘ON’ at the start of each journey so points were not awarded in these areas.”

Supplied The Mustang Mach-E will be joined by the new seventh-gen Mustang coupe and convertible next year.

It’s the first time in several years that a Mustang has been awarded a five-star crash rating, with the company’s signature pony car of the same name earning a meagre two-star rating in 2017, before being bumped to a three-star rating in 2018 following a handful of improvements.

The Mach-E is slated to arrive in New Zealand early next year, with pricing set to kick off from $79,990. It will be offered locally in RWD, AWD, and GT AWD form – the latter coming with a 98.7kWh battery, 358kW/860Nm, and a $124,990 pricetag.

ANCAP also confirmed crash ratings for two other vehicles; the LDV Mifa 9 and the Honda HR-V. The former was awarded a five-star rating, while the latter could only manage a four-star rating.

The Mifa 9’s rating comes after Euro NCAP confirmed the same rating for the fully electric people mover last week.

The HR-V, meanwhile, was penalised due to its relatively low marks in Child Occupant Protection (77), Vulnerable Road User Protection (72), and Safety Assist (69).

While the Mustang Mach-E and Mifa 9 are both destined for sale in New Zealand, the HR-V has yet to be confirmed for our market despite its standing as Honda New Zealand’s most popular model in previous years.