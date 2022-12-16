Trade Me reveals the 10 most clicked-on cars of 2022

One of these pictured ‘barn finds’ went on to become one of the most clicked on car auctions of 2022.

Covid-19, an global parts supply shortage, and lockdown-induced boredom has turned the international used vehicle market on its head over the last few years. Those impacts are still being felt today, with used car prices still inflated relative to pre-Covid times.

The volatile climate that has made life difficult for buyers has conversely made things very interesting for speculators and spectators alike. And this is reflected in the cars that achieved the most clicks and eyeballs on Trade Me Motors in 2022.

“This year’s top listings show New Zealanders have big aspirations, and while they love extravagance, they can’t pass a good story,” says Trade Me Motors Sales Director Jayme Fuller.

That big aspirations tag is quantified by the four cars on the list with prices exceeding six figures. But it’s also worth noting that the remaining six cars all had prices of $40,500 or less, underlining the ongoing fascination among petrol heads with quirkiness and affordable classics – and mediocre Japanese imports dressed up as space shuttles, apparently.

10. 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 6.5P

53,238 views

$1,175,000 asking price

Supplied The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is one of the last track-focused models in the Aventador lineage.

The days of the naturally aspirated pure combustion V12 engine are almost numbered, so it’s no surprise to see interest in cars like this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

While the SVJ isn’t the last hurrah for either Lamborghini’s iconic V12 or for the Aventador, it is set to be one of the last no compromise, track focused, ‘purist’ variants in the Aventador timeline.

Its iteration of the L539 6.5-litre V12 develops 566kW of power, 720Nm of torque, and can accelerate to 100kph in 2.8 seconds on its way to a top speed in excess of 352kph.

9. 1970 ‘Other’ Electric Car

55,743 views

$10,150 sold price

Supplied Tesla eat your heart out – this electric car was driving on New Zealand roads when Elon Musk was still in diapers.

Ah, the ‘Other’ – a autofill label reserved for only the most mythical and mysterious of vehicles listed on Trade Me. In this case, it’s attached to a car that could claim to be one of the first electric vehicles built in New Zealand.

According to the listing, this car was one of roughly eight built by inventor Donald MacConachie. It mates a Triumph Herald chassis to a fibreglass body, Morris 1100 suspension, dual electric motors sourced from a forklift company, and 12 six-volt lead-acid batteries. Stuff contacted the seller back in April to ask if the car still functions, receiving a firm ‘maybe’ in response.

It adds that this car had been intended as an attempt at a proper mass produced EV. Assuming that’s true, that makes this a piece of local motoring history.

8. 1969 Chevrolet Coupe Buick Special Deluxe

56,265 views

$125,000 asking price

Supplied American muscle is still very popular amongst enthusiasts, perhaps in part because the V8 engine’s days are numbered.

What’s perhaps most surprising about this list from an enthusiast perspective is the lack of Japanese performance cars. The meteoric rise in prices for Nissan Skylines, Toyota Supras and the like has been an ongoing talking point over the last few years.

In their absence this list has instead been dominated by classic American cars, perhaps a sign that collectors around the country are waking up to the news that the age of the V8 is almost over.

The Special Deluxe featured fairly bold styling for the period (underlined by that ‘sweepspear’ side moulding). Issued with either a six or a V8, the latter displaced 350 cubic inches and made 230hp, or 171kW.

7. 2006 Nissan Pressage

63,703 views

$4,130 sold price

Supplied Don’t worry, the wings are detachable...

From a neatly presented and somewhat left field piece of Americana, we switch to … whatever this is.

Apart from the fact that it cannot fly, this Nissan is a perfect replica of the Endeavour space shuttle. Built for a charity rally in February, the process took almost 100 hours and included fitting custom removable wings and rocket thrusters.

The money raised by the auction was donated to the Starship Foundation to support the Starship Children’s Hospital, making this truly the best thing to ever happen to a Nissan Pressage.

6. 1977 Fiat 850T Amigo Camper

74,177 views

$15,550 sold price

Supplied This charming Fiat brings with it a wonderful story.

This Fiat Amigo Camper is potentially the most unique car on this list. It’s the last of its kind registered in New Zealand, which perhaps explains why its face looks so surprised.

Undoubtedly a seasoned motor that’s done plenty of trips around the country, the little Amigo is completely original and in fabulous shape for its age, with just some minor rust blemishing its record.

“Very few of these vintage motors have survived through the years but this Amigo slept easy, stored indoors most of its life,” said Fuller, adding that “all money raised funding a home for the seller's mother in-law – a recent Ukraine refugee.”

5. 1979 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 camper

86,385 views

$40,500 highest bid

Supplied This Toyota Land Cruiser camper is the ultimate adventure wagon.

There had to be at least one Japanese classic on this list (there’s two if you count the Pressage), and here it is.

Old-school Toyota FJs have exploded in popularity worldwide, thanks to the aforementioned Japanese car boom and the formation of restoration businesses like ICON.

Even compared to Icon’s pristine creations, this FJ45 is quite unique. Listed in May, the seller noted that it was one of six locally built FJs featuring a camper rear end. It was initially built to carry skiing and kayaking equipment, and underwent a resto about 10 years ago.

4. 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback

86,556 views

$359,990 asking price

Supplied This custom Mustang was built by Matamata Panelworks and features go-fast bits from Roush and RingBrothers.

It seems like classic Ford Mustangs come in either one of two flavours; stock-as-a-rock original or packed to modified to the point of complete reinvention. This is the latter.

This 1965 Fastback features elements from some of the best companies in the modified muscle business. The award-winning folks at Matamata Panel Works and Matamata Auto Trimmers did most of the hard mahi, while calling on parts from the likes of RingBrothers and Roush.

The result is a stunning example of old meets new. There’s quicker cars you can buy for $300,000, but few would rattle your neighbour’s windows at 7.00am on a Saturday morning quite like this thing.

3. Martin Jetpack Model P12

$102,668 views

$28,000 sale price

So yeah, the third most clicked on car here is an aircraft. A locally-made one at that.

Described as a “remarkable and historic piece of New Zealand aviation history”, the Martin Jetpack makes use of a modified 200hp Honda V4 two stroke to power its ducted fans to generate lift.

The Martin Jetpack gained notoriety after being featured in an Oakley commercial in 2016 with professional golfer Bubba Watson. Sadly, at appears the ad did not translate to investment or sales, with Martin Jetpack’s website not being updated in 2017 and Wikipedia listing the company as having been ‘retired’ in 2019.

2. 1967 Ford Mustang

114,094 views

$157,100 sale price

Supplied Yes, another Mustang, although this one is much more civilised.

It was a big year for Auckland dealership Sunday Drive. May in particular was a huge month, with the dealer listing a huge classic car collection on Trade Me with no reserve.

The star of the selection was this; a 1967 Ford Mustang fastback. It shapes up as a neat counterpoint to the Mustang featured earlier (also sold by Sunday Drive), insofar as it was an original mileage example with little in the way of modifications.

While it commanded a lower price than the other Mustang, the lack of a reserve price clearly got tongues wagging and fingers tapping.

1. 2022 AC Shelby Cobra by Viper UK

116,878 views

$23,050 sale price

Supplied The most popular car on Trade Me Motors didn’t even come with an engine.

In true Kiwi fashion, the car that tops the list isn’t an exotic supercar, a pristine piece of motorsport history, or an original example of a rare model. Heck, it didn’t even have an engine at the time.

Attracting an impressive 116,878 views, this AC Shelby Cobra replica was the most clicked on Trade Me Motors listing of 2022 – underlining that this is still a country of garage tinkerers at heart.

This specific Cobra look alike is based on a Viper UK kit, which makes use of front and rear end structures from Jaguar. Selling for less than the price of a new Toyota Corolla, the Shelby came without an engine, leaving the ultimate choice down to the lucky auction winner.