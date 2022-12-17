Lexus NZ recalls 1064 vehicles due to fire risk

The new Lexus IS was developed at Toyota's Shimoyama test track - a scaled-down version of the legendary Nurburgring!

Lexus New Zealand has announced that it will recall 1064 vehicles concerning a potential fire risk issue relating to a fuel tank component in certain models.

The impacted models are Lexus IS, GS, and RC manufactured between January 2012 and August 2018. The company is in the process of contacting vehicle owners.

“This is a precautionary measure to inspect and, if necessary, replace the fuel tank vent tube,” said Lexus New Zealand in a statement.

“Vehicles will be inspected and, if required, the fuel tank vent tube will be replaced free of charge by Lexus Dealers. This work will take approximately 2 hours to complete.

“Owners of the vehicles, which are traceable through registration data, will be contacted by Lexus New Zealand by letter.”

The issue stems from the fuel tank vent tube. According to Lexus, its design means there is a possibility of stress-related cracks developing over time.

Supplied The Lexus IS is one of three nameplates impacted by the brand’s latest recall.

The same recall has also been rolled out in Australia, where 14,270 vehicles have been affected.

“A stress related crack over time could expand to eventually allow fuel to leak from the crack. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source may result in a vehicle fire,” said Lexus Australia in its version of the recall notice.