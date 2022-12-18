Ford beefs up electric ute manufacturing team

A lengthy list of pre-orders has motivated Ford’s decision to expand its manufacturing systems dedicated to its fully electric F-150 Lightning.

The company confirmed this week that it plans to add a third crew to its Ford Rouge factory in Dearborn, amounting to 250 new jobs.

Reuters reports that Ford commercial vehicle head Ted Cannis says that the brand has seen “huge demand” for the F-150 Lightning, adding that customer interest could increase further thanks to EV subsidies that could come as part of the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Supplied Ford currently expects to produce 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year.

Back in April, Ford said it was targeting an annual F-150 Lightning production output of 150,000 vehicles. This number could well grow. For reference, Ford sold 900,000 F-150s a year between 2017 and 2020, selling around 100 units per hour.

Although its F-150 sales dipped in 2021, the manufacturer is forecasting a return to form. Ford Pro, the brand’s commercial division, forecasts annual revenue of US$45 billion by 2025 – a 67% rise on what it recorded in 2019.

Supplied Those keen to see the F-150 Lightning join Ford’s New Zealand line-up shouldn’t hold their breath...

As it stands, the F-150 Lightning is still unlikely to appear in New Zealand showrooms any time soon, with Ford New Zealand having already said that we are set to miss out on the right-hook internal combustion F-150s destined to arrive in Australia in mid-2023.

For the ‘never say never’ optimists, Ford New Zealand managing director Simon Rutherford has previously said that a local Lightning launch could be viable if enough other right-hand drive markets show interest.

“If we could make the case for right-hand drive, then it could happen. We would probably need a few more right-hand drive markets to join us though,” he told Stuff earlier this year.

Supplied The fully electric F-150 offers range of up to 482km, and vehicle-to-load charging capabilities.

As previously reported, the F-150 lightning can travel up to 482km per charge.

Its payload is rated at 907kg and its maximum tow rating 4536kg, with onboard software giving the driver live updates on how these elements impact range.

Stateside, the Lightning’s pricing starts at just over $55,000, with the flagship Platinum model priced at around $125,000.