Single Hot Wheels car sells for almost $150,000

Much like the real thing, miniature versions of the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 are hot property.

In what is potentially a world record, a single Hot Wheels car has sold in the United States on eBay for an eye-watering US$94,100, or approximately $147,800.

The car in question is a pint-sized 1:64 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 painted in candy ‘spectraflame’ pink. Specifically, the model is part of Hot Wheels exclusive Red Line Club line for young-at-heart collectors.

Typically when stories emerge of Hot Wheels cars selling for unbelievable amounts, the value tends to link to age and scarcity. That isn’t the case here. Rather, this car’s value appears to connect to it having not yet been released to the public.

Supplied The auction closed with 124 different bids, with five accounts placing bids above US$20,000.

The Red Line Club, also known as RLC, is an online store where Hot Wheels sells its most rare and detailed pieces. Memberships are limited, meaning that most releases sell out in hours … sometimes minutes.

This Skyline is slated to be released in 2023, although somehow one eBay seller has got their hands on one well in advance. In the listing they stress that the model is not a custom-made piece, but is the real McCoy.

Other RLC members will be able to buy one of these cars at retail price (roughly $50 plus postage) when they are released next year … assuming they can snap one up before they sell out.

Inevitably, that incredible price (which is almost enough to buy a real 1:1-scale Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R) is likely to be subject to scrutiny from cynics questioning its legitimacy.

Peeking at the bidding history on the model, it’s worth noting that five different eBay accounts placed bids on the car after bidding exceeded US$20,000. Still, this doesn’t prove the legitimacy of the sale, with some in the Hot Wheels community speculating that it’s possible for all of the involved accounts to be fake bidders.

Supplied For the same price, you could buy a Nissan R35 GT-R, or five Suzuki Swift Sports.

This isn’t the first R34 GT-R released by the RLC. Hot Wheels have made several of them now, including versions in blue, purple, and chrome. Most of these cars command prices well into the hundreds of dollars.

While its price is undoubtedly impressive (and maybe just a little sad), it’s possible that this Nissan isn’t the most expensive individual Hot Wheels car ever sold. In Hot Wheels folklore, the vintage 1969 ‘Beach Bomb’ casting (effectively an unlicensed Volkswagen Kombi) is often considered the most expensive and sought after model in the brand’s history.

Certain colours are considered to be worth thousands of dollars, with one particular cherry red example being given a value of between US$100,000-$150,000 on an episode of America’s Antiques Roadshow back in 2017.