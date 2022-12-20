Zesty electric hot hatch announced for NZ

The Abarth name is one with decades of performance car lineage.

Fiat New Zealand has confirmed that the brand’s Abarth 500e hot hatch is set to launch locally in the second half of 2023.

The Abarth 500e lines up as one of the first fully electric performance hatches launched to the local market, pipped only by the similarly warm Mini Cooper SE.

The Abarth uses the same 42kWh battery as the standard 500e, but features a more powerful electric motor making 113kW of power and 225Nm of torque. The model can sprint to 100kph in seven seconds.

SUPPLIED The all-electric New 500 is actually a totally different car to the ICE version. And it is coming here too.

Like Abarths of old, the Abarth 500e also features a more aggressive aero package, larger wheels, bucket seats, and other performance touches.

The Abarth’s confirmation as a local starter was confirmed as part of a wider announcement issued this week by Fiat New Zealand, detailing the pricing of its upcoming non-Abarth 500e.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The first brand-sourced 500e in New Zealand was spotted by Stuff earlier this month.

The announcement also added that Fiat “is moving towards the goal of being 100% electric in NZ in 2024”. This means that come 2024 the brand is expected to cull its internal combustion 500 and Ducato van line-ups.

Fiat’s announcement confirmed both pricing and spec for the upcoming 500e. The nameplate is set to be offered in two variants; the $59,990 Pop and the $64,990 Icon. Both qualify for the government’s $8,625 Clean Car Discount rebate.

This puts the 500e in the same financial ballpark as the Cooper SE (which is priced between $61,340 and $68,930) and the $59,990 Opel Corsa-E.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The 500e will be offered in two variants, with both qualifying for the Clean Car Discount.

Both are set to land in showrooms in Q2 of 2023, and both get the aforementioned 42kWh battery capable of a claimed 320km of range per charge, paired to an 87kW/220Nm electric motor.

The Pop comes standard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, satnav, heated seats, rear parking sensors, wireless device charging, halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights, wireless phone connectivity, and more.

The Icon flagship, meanwhile, adds LED headlights, 17-inch ‘diamond cut’ wheels, chrome exterior highlights, a fixed glass roof, front and rear parking sensors, lane centering, traffic assist, and more.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The Fiat 500e has the same start price as the Opel Corsa-E.

“Since launching globally the demand to bring the 500e to New Zealand has been incredibly strong,” said Fiat New Zealand marketing manager Sarah Williams.

“The Fiat 500e embodies the distinctive Fiat Cinquecento look and now offers unmistakable electric styling and driveability that we know New Zealanders will love.

“We are excited to finally bring the new sustainable phase of the Fiat brand to NZ.”