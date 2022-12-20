Fire destroys new EV in Wellington, car company launches investigation

Peugeot New Zealand has confirmed that it is investigating an electric car fire that occurred earlier this week in Wellington.

The fire took place in the early hours of Monday morning (June 19), with firefighters arriving on the scene at 3.41am according to an incident report issued online.

The EV in question was a 2022 Peugeot e-208 GT; a fully electric hatchback launched to the New Zealand market in late 2021.

In a statement issued to Stuff, a Peugeot New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is underway, with Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis involved in the process.

“We are aware of the incident and we have possession of the car. We are conducting a thorough investigation with Stellantis. On a preliminary basis, what we do know is that the traction battery was not affected,” said the spokesperson.

An image of the burned Peugeot seen by Stuff shows that the fire engulfed the front end of the car; its front fenders charred, all components in front of the firewall destroyed, and the windscreen shattered. It appears that the fire occurred while the vehicle was parked on the street.

While the company has said that the e-208’s primary traction battery was not affected in the incident, it did not rule out the possibility of the 12-volt battery under the bonnet being involved.

A fire risk recall concerning this front battery was issued internationally in 2020. It said, that “due to an error in the manufacturing process, a short circuit may occur in the battery located under the front bonnet.”

“This could increase the risk of fire while the vehicle is being charged or on is in motion. The Peugeot e-208 vehicles affected by this recall were manufactured between 15 January and 20 June 2020,” the recall added.

Asked about whether this fire risk recall could be connected to the Wellingtn fire, the Peugeot New Zealand spokesperson underlined that it only applied to selected e-208s built in 2020, and did not apply to any e-208s sold in New Zealand.

“We have no outstanding recalls for NZ New e-208, the VIN in question was built in April 2022 and the recall you have referenced was for cars manufactured between January and June 2020. Our first production for NZ was mid-2021,” said the spokesperson.