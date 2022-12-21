Is Hyundai the world's new car design leader?

Hyundai has continued its commitment to futuristic car design with its new-look Kona, which it unveiled earlier this week.

The Kona lifts aspects from other models in the Korean marque’s range, borrowing creases and curves from the Ioniq 5 and Tucson, and it's LED ‘Seamless Horizon Lamp’ headlight design from the Staria.

It’s the latest in a string of cutting edge designs brought to market by Hyundai. Alongside the aforementioned list, you can add the sleek Ioniq 6 and the i20 as models clearly designed with a similar bold design language in mind.

Supplied The Kona blends design aspects from the Staria and Tucson with the model’s distinctive front fenders with integrated headlights.

As with most bold designs, Hyundai’s recent efforts undoubtedly have their critics. However, they’ve also helped the brand bag awards around the world.

The Ioniq 5 in particular has scooped design nominations and gongs from the Red Dot Design Awards, iF Design Awards, Good Design Awards, and more. Worlds away from the blobby Hyundai Excels and Sonatas of the 1990s.

The Kona’s changes are more than skin deep. The new generation is also much larger than before, growing by 150mm in length, 25mm in width, and 60mm between the wheels. Hyundai says the model has been “upscaled”, underlining a desire to reposition it in the busy crossover market.

Much like the current Kona, the next-gen model is set to wear multiple powertrain hats at once. Hyundai has confirmed that it will be available as an EV, hybrid, or pure petrol model. Which is destined for New Zealand specifically has yet to be detailed, although we are likely to receive all three powertrain types.

Supplied The Ioniq 6 is coming as a swoopy, retro Model 3 competitor.

Each powertrain gets its own styling treatment, meaning it will be easy to spot whether Jim over the road snapped up a dedicated plug-in Kona or a combustion Kona.

Hyundai has teased these different looks via a shot showing the front fascias of the standard Kona, the Kona EV, and the Kona N-Line. The EV inevitably gets a smaller grille (with ‘pixel’ detailing, a la Ioniq 5) and a charging port, while the N-Line gets an aggressive front spoiler.

Hyundai has yet to detail the specs of the Konas engine options. It’s rumoured that the Kona is likely to lift its engines from the Kia Niro, meaning it may get the same 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and EV variants may get the same 64.8kWh battery.

Supplied Inside, it looks very Ioniq 5-ish.

Inside, the Kona has leaped upmarket, having adopted a layout similar to that of the Ioniq 5. The dashboard features dual 12.3-inch screens (a digital cluster and a touchscreen), with Hyundai shifting the gear selector to a stalk on the steering column in order to make more space in the centre console.

Speaking of space, the elongated wheelbase is expected to make the Kona’s second row more commodious than ever before, with Hyundai claiming that the space offers “unique experience with maximum usability, comfort and convenience”.

Hyundai New Zealand are yet to confirm whether the new Kona is heading our way. Given the popularity of the nameplate so far, we expect the marque is keen to bring as many as it can down under.