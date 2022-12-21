Watch: Hungry pitbull tries to eat Tesla Model 3

We’ve all been there; seeking a quick bite of something satisfying only to open the fridge and find cobwebs and expired ham.

For one hungry pitbull in Temple Hills, Maryland, the snack it chose to settle on was a Tesla Model 3. Ironic, given that the Model 3 is one of the only cars on the market to come with a ‘Dog Mode’.

Vision of the pitbull attacking the EV has gone viral on TikTok, as has video of the subsequent damage it did to the car.

Supplied Audiences questioned why the driver didn’t just drive away from the dog, which she answered in a subsequent video.

This included ripping away the Model 3’s driver window insulation, scratching up the doors as it tried to attack the vehicle’s occupants, and some impressively deep bite marks on some of the wheel arches.

According to the TikTok account that shared the videos, a woman named Liv who goes under the handle toodiesangelxx, the dog had initially tried to attack her and her dog while they were out walking.

“He did scratch me on my back so I had to go to patient first but it's really my car that he messed up so bad,” she said.

In several follow-up videos, Liv explained how the attack started, and why she didn’t just drive away. “The attack started outside because he didn't have the collar on. I was able to run to my car with my dog and close the door but he got my window before I could get it up,” she said.

Regarding the decision to video the pitbull’s vehicular attack instead of driving off, the Tesla owner said that she had already tried to drive off and that the bulk of the video was recorded while she was parked up with police in attendance.

The story, it appears, has a happy ending. In shared communications between the owner of the Tesla and the owner of the pitbull, the latter agreed to pay for medical bills and the cost of repairing the car. Said damage is likely to run into the thousands of dollars.

“We raised him from a puppy till 5 years old and I never in my life seen him like that. I told them to put him down because I can't have nobody else getting hurt,” said the pitbull’s owner.