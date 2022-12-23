Car 101: Tips for taking your electric car on a road trip

The year is almost over, and for a growing percentage of New Zealanders that means it will be their first chance to take their shiny new electric car on a proper road trip to see family, friends, and the country’s vast array of magnificent potholes.

While most EV buyers sign on the dotted line knowing that the plug-in life is a very different thing in relation to the combustion engine norm, there are inevitably going to be consumers that are set to ‘wing it’ this December. If you’re one of the latter, here’s a few tips that could save your summer.

Plan, plan, plan

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A Stuff reporter takes an EV on a long journey from Wellington to Napier to test our charging network.

Development of New Zealand’s public charger network has not kept up with domestic electric car intake, meaning there’s likely to be charger shortages and waiting times in big centres and on major arterial highways.

It’s therefore even more important than usual to plot your journey thoroughly before you leave home. It’s worth assembling a smorgasbord of charging apps on your phone to arm yourself with the most information on locations and availability as possible.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff It isn’t just about knowing where the chargers are. It’s also about knowing how powerful they are and if they are available.

The ChargeNet app is a great place to start, but there’s other options out there too; like OpenLoop, PlugShare, the new Z EV Charging app, and more. These apps will not only give you an encyclopaedic knowledge of where all the major chargers are, but they will also tell you ahead of time how powerful each charger is and if it is in use or not.

If that all sounds a little too complicated and you’re in need of a helping hand, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has a journey planner tool on its website, where you can input where you’re wanting to go and find out where is best to stop and charge.

To 80% or not to 80% …

Supplied/Stuff Early Nissan Leafs (Leaves?) have a fairly low range, meaning owners are likely to need every precious percentage of charge they can muster.

Earlier this year we ran a story on EV charging etiquette, where we touched on the 80% charge magic number and its significance.

For those new to the game, most EV batteries are optimised to be charged up to 80%. To charge an EV beyond that to 90% or 100% typically takes an exponentially longer amount of time and energy to accomplish. So, it’s generally accepted amongst plug-in owners that once your car hits 80% charge it’s time to go … unless you need it, that is.

If you’ve done the maths and know for sure that you need to charge beyond 20%, you are well within your rights to hang tight, pop on another podcast, or dive back into your book. Just a word of caution that other EVists present might get a little miffed.

Seek permission

Supplied Some accomodation options have proper EV chargers on site, but the vast majority don’t.

The process of charging from 80% to 100% is typically done once you’ve reached your destination. But, just because EVs are becoming mainstream one should not assume that your holiday destination - be it a hotel, an Airbnb, or otherwise - is going to be groovy with you poking an extension cord out the window at night.

At the earliest opportunity, ask the owners of wherever you’re staying if they will allow you to charge your EV using their power and if this will come with a fee. Some will declare this information on their website or in their advertising (some may even have proper chargers on site), but others will either not have any written-up rules on the matter, or potentially may not even allow customers to charge their vehicles on site.

In the case of the latter, your best option is to become familiar with the nearest public charger. Property owners are within their rights to deny access to their power.

Running on empty

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Unless you know its quirks back to front already, take your EV’s ‘guess-o-meter’ range calculator with a grain of salt.

Back to that planning stuff and that 80% stuff for a brief tick. It is also worth noting that just because your EV’s brochure says it can travel up to 450km per charge, that doesn’t mean it can in the real world. Heck, it may struggle to get to 400km.

All sorts of factors can influence your range, from whether you’re cranking the air conditioning to whether it’s raining. New Zealand’s hilly roads are also guaranteed to knock your range on the head, too.

With this in mind, it’s best practice to not plan a journey that requires your car to dip into its final 15-10% of charge. Instead of stretching yourself and your machine, it’s better to leave home a little earlier and schedule in an additional charge stop. Even if it’s just a brief splash’n’dash.

Patience

Monique Ford/Stuff New Zealand’s EV charger network is struggling to keep up with EV uptake.

The tip above all others this holiday season applies to all motorists, whether you’re in a Nissan Leaf or an HSV ClubSport. Christmas is undoubtedly stressful and the notion of trimming a few minutes out of one’s journey might be tempting, but the reward is nowhere near being worth the risk. Especially with more motorists out and about, many of which driving on roads they’ve never driven before.

Specifically thinking about EV owners, the amount of registered dedicated plug-ins registered in New Zealand recently exceeded 62,000. There is a high possibility that you will have to wait for a charger at some point in your journey. And that’s okay. We’re all in this big plug-in boat together.

As always, stay safe out there on the roads this holiday season. Keep yourself hydrated and well rested, make sure the kids are well entertained (they’re quieter that way), and remember that there’s nothing wrong with being a little late to your destination.