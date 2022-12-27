Lynn Calder becomes motoring world's newest CEO

Calder takes up the role following stints as CEO for other divisions within Ineos Group.

Emerging firm Ineos Automotive has named Lynn Calder as its new chief executive officer.

Calder’s appointment has been confirmed just as the British company prepares for the launch and international roll-out of its ambitious Grenadier off-roader.

“It’s an exciting time to be taking the reins,” said Calder. “The team and the Grenadier itself have come a long way, and yet we’re still only at the beginning of creating a global automotive business.

Ineos and The Halo Trust have partnered up to develop the Grenadier 4x4.

“There are new vehicles and technologies to engineer, more markets to explore, and many more customers to welcome into the Grenadier community. I love a challenge, and with bold plans for the future, I’m looking forward to the adventure ahead.”

Lining up as one of the few women holding a CEO position in the motoring industry, Calder’s background was initially in private equity. Among other roles, she held the vice president position at Lime Rock Partners for more than eight years.

Supplied The Grenadier was inspired by old-school Land Rovers.

Calder has worked for the Ineos Group for six years, earning chief executive roles with the company’s Ineos Shale and Ineos Composites divisions.

The fresh appointment was one of two recently confirmed by Ineos Automotive; the other being Hans-Peter Pessler’s introduction to the company in the COO position.

Pessler’s appointment is significant as he was previously a senior executive with Magna Steyr, which helped with the production of the Grenadier’s core rival; the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Supplied Testing on the new 4x4 has been conducted all over the world across all terrains.

“We’re in the automotive industry for the long haul. The team has done a great job leading the engineering programme and overseeing the set-up of manufacturing,” added Ineos Automotive Limited chair Ashley Reed.

“Now, as it goes into full commercial mode, Lynn and Hans-Peter will take us forward in the next stage of the company’s development.”

Ineos confirmed its New Zealand dealership network earlier this year, as well as selected pricing. The nameplate is set to be available from $93,500. Production kicked off in October, with the first models arriving next year.