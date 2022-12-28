German company reveals wild Tesla 4x4 gravel basher

The Delta 4x4 off-road package adds gravel (and snow) credibility to an unlikely EV.

In just a few days it’s expected that the Tesla Model Y will be formally confirmed as New Zealand’s most popular fully electric vehicle for 2022.

Its popularity is not rocket science. The Model Y had a long hype-fuelled runway to launch, with strong supply out of Tesla’s Shanghai GigaFactory and competitive pricing. It’s an excellent companion around town, thanks in part to its formidable range capabilities and its tech.

Where the Model Y (and other Teslas, for that matter) tend to fall over is in their abilities beyond the proverbial urban concrete canyon. They’re hardly what you would call an adventure vehicle, with rough terrain clearly not of particular relevance to Tesla’s engineers.

Damien O'Carroll The Tesla Model 3's huge touchscreen is very impressive, plus you can play video games on it.

This is where aftermarket companies like Germany’s Delta 4x4 come in. Delta have worked to make a name for themselves in the EV space, having rolled out numerous off-road packages for other dedicated plug-in vehicles (including the Tesla Model 3).

Most recently, Delta 4x4 unveiled its first package for the popular Model Y, growing the model’s ability on gravel at least in theory. The package is admittedly a fairly surface level affair, mostly amounting to a lift kit, beefed up tyres, and cosmetic tweaks.

Supplied Four of Continental’s finest help the Model Y in the mud.

The biggest change is the addition of Delta 4x4’s off-road suspension system, which adds 35mm to the Model Y’s rideheight - giving it 220mm of ground clearance overall. This helps improve the EV’s articulation characteristics while also improving its approach, break-over, and departure angles.

The kit also widens the Model Y’s footprint, by way of the addition of flared arches on all four corners. The extra 60mm helps it accommodate Delta’s 20-inch Klassik_B wheels, which are in turn wrapped with 265/45R20 Continental Cross Contact ATR mud tyres.

The German firm will also throw in an LED light bar, quad headlamps sourced from PIAA, and a roof rack should buyers so choose.

Supplied With ‘Safari’ kits being all the rage right now amongst enthusiasts, it was inevitable that a lifted Tesla would come along.

Tesla owners can opt for the full treatment for the sum of €15,860, or approximately $26,850. By themselves, the lift kit, wheels and tyres, and fender flares are €900, €4,500, and €4,760, respectively.

Although highly tempting, anyone wanting to do something like this to their Model 3 or Model Y should remember that there is a high chance these changes will have an impact on your vehicle’s range capabilities. But, what a way to stand out from the crowd?