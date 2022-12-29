Formula 1 star lands in NZ for summer holiday

Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas looks set to celebrate the new year while in New Zealand.

Ten-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas has landed in New Zealand, just in time for this weekend’s new year celebrations.

Bottas competes in motorsport’s top echelon for Alfa-Romeo Ferrari, finishing 10th in the 2022 season. The 33-year-old has finished on the F1 championship podium in four of the last six seasons.

Bottas landed in Auckland earlier this week on Wednesday before travelling by boat to Waiheke Island.

There, Bottas and his girlfriend, professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, spent day one soaking up the local sites, checking out beaches and visiting the likes of Destiny Bay Vineyard & Winery.

The pair arrived in New Zealand having spent most of December holidaying in Australia, travelling from Melbourne to Adelaide with stops at the Yarra Valley, the Barossa Valley, Coonawara, Glenelg, and more.

The former team mate to Lewis Hamilton went viral earlier in the month after embracing his so-called ‘inner bogan’ by getting a mullet and donning a Victoria Bitter ‘VB’ singlet and jandals (or ‘thongs’, as they’re known over the ditch) early in his holiday.

Bottas, who shares his initials with the famed Aussie brew, published a video of the transformation, attracting praise from F1 peers Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen, and Esteban Ocon, with Victoria Bitter themselves chiming in on Instagram.

Numerous motorsport pundits believe that Bottas’ departure from a plum seat at the front-running Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 outfit and his arrival at the midfield Alfa-Romeo Ferrari squad has seen him become more comfortable.

Assuming the team leader position, Bottas comfortably beat rookie team mate Guanyu Zhou in the F1 standings this year, finishing eight positions ahead of the Chinese driver and claiming three times as many points-paying finishes.

Umit Bektas/AP Bottas has finished second in the Formula 1 world championship twice, and third in the championship twice.

While he is unlikely to hop behind the wheel of a race car during his stay on our shores, Bottas’ trip to New Zealand is reminiscent of a bygone era of the sport that once saw dozens of F1 greats come here to race during the summer break.

The biggest names in motorsport used to flock to New Zealand in the 1960s and 1970s to holiday while simultaneously gathering valuable race miles.

This phenomenon is depicted best in the list of New Zealand Grand Prix winners from the period, which includes F1 names like Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Graham Hill, Jackie Stewart, Keke Rosberg, and more.