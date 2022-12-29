The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is a 393kW V8 track toy

Canards and a whopper of a rear spoiler mean you can’t miss this particular trim level.

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE F1 EDITION

Base price: $305,000 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee: $4370)

$305,000 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee: $4370) Powertrain and economy: 4.0-litre turbo-petrol V8, 393kW/685Nm, 8-speed automatic, RWD, combined economy 11.5L/100km, CO2 266g/km (source: RightCar).

4.0-litre turbo-petrol V8, 393kW/685Nm, 8-speed automatic, RWD, combined economy 11.5L/100km, CO2 266g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4490mm long, 2153mm wide, 1274mm high, 2704mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 350 litres, 21-inch alloy wheels.

4490mm long, 2153mm wide, 1274mm high, 2704mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 350 litres, 21-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Not tested.

Not tested. We like: Sharper than a standard Vantage, superb interior, fantastic engine, lots of F1 badges!

Sharper than a standard Vantage, superb interior, fantastic engine, lots of F1 badges! We don't like: Clunky infotainment system, the big wing is a bot OTT, too many F1 badges?

Okay, so Aston Martin hadn’t exactly made the impact it would have liked in Formula One, but at least it hasn’t announced drivers it hadn’t actually signed or totally mishandled Danny Ricciardo. It has, however, produced one of the best F1 road car-related cash-ins in the form of the thoroughly awesome Vantage F1 Edition.

OUTSIDE

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The F1 Edition served as one of the category’s official safety cars in 2022.

Nope, it’s certainly not subtle. And it’s a shame it’s not green, but it does look rather purposeful and extremely aggressive. Which is all that matters.

There are big wings and gaping intakes all over the place and, of course, enough F1 badges and stickers so you can see one from pretty much any angle. Which, let’s face it, is EXACTLY what you are after when you buy any car that has the guts to call itself an F1 special edition.

Not a slightly tarted up hatch with a few stickers - looking at you Mercedes-Benz, with your A 160 Edition Hakkinen that was, frankly, an insult to the Finnish world champ…

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Get used to this badge, you’ll be seeing it a lot...

But all those big wings and scoops most definitely serve a purpose, as the F1 Vantage was created to achieve the best possible lap times on road tyres, but without huge mechanical changes. Pretty much a track day car that can also be a daily driver.

As such, those big wings and diffusers generate a colossal 200kg of downforce at top speed. Not something you would likely test on the way to the dairy.

There is also loads of carbon fibre all over the outside of the Vantage, which is unsurprising, given it is essentially a road-going version of the current Formula One safety car. Well, one of them - the Vantage shares duties with the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

INSIDE

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff There’s Mercedes-AMG undertones inside, although that’s not such a bad thing.

Of course there are more F1 badges slathered around inside the Vantage, but it's a little less outrageous in there, with some slick Alcantara and leather-trimmed sports seats and steering wheel. The overall impression is still one of standard Vantage, however, but that is a very good thing, because it gets an interior designed by actual adults using technology from this century.

Okay, so it’s last-gen Mercedes stuff, which is a bit clunky and old-fashioned feeling, but that’s several generations better than what Aston was managing with its own tech.

It all feels suitably sporty to support the F1 badges, while also being more than luxurious enough to be an Aston Martin.

UNDER THE BONNET

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff AMG’s 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 continues to be a welcome sight.

It is also Mercedes tech under the long, sexy bonnet as well, this time in the form of Mercedes-AMG’s thoroughly excellent twin turbo 4.0-litre V8 (that it’s fellow AMG safety car also uses a version of), and it is every bit as thoroughly excellent here as it is in any AMG product.

An angry, roaring beast of a thing that is happy to rev right up to its cutoff, the AMG V8 is a thoroughly lovely unit that is also perfectly happy to potter around town without making a scene (it leaves that to the looks) at more subtle revs.

The engine produces a tad more power than the standard Vantage, bumping things up by 18kW to 393kW, while torque is a hefty 685Nm.

The V8 is hooked up to Mercedes’ equally excellent 8-speed automatic transmission, which is also equally happy pottering around town slurring unobtrusively through the gears or smashing aggressively through them under full throttle. The transmission has also had small tweaks to speed up shift times.

ON THE ROAD

While the ride is noticeably and expectedly firm (F1 special edition, remember?), it is never anything less than acceptably comfortable. It’s not as good as a Porsche 911 in terms of balancing spectacular handling and an impressive urban ride, but then nothing is.

What the Vantage is, however, is spectacularly balanced and refined, with a wonderfully communicative chassis and delightfully accurate steering.

VERDICT

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Okay fine, one last badge shot...

The F1 Edition costs a hefty $40,000 more than a standard Vantage, and while you could probably easily tote that up in the masses of carbon fibre and massive 21-inch alloy wheels, it is on a winding Kiwi back road that the value in spending that extra becomes truly apparent.

Aston Martin has truly achieved its goals with the Vantage F1 Edition - it genuinely is a daily driver that can also absolutely eat a race track.