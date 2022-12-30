These are the safest new cars of 2022

Independent crash testing body ANCAP (Australian New Car Assessment Program) has released its list of the most highly rated new vehicles of 2022.

In a release, ANCAP confirmed that the Tesla Model Y was the safest car it put to the test this year, with its overall weighted score of 92.6% across the body’s four pillars; Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist.

Second place went to the Lexus NX, which earned an overall weighted score of 89.2%, with third going to the recently launched LDV Mifa 9 fully electric people mover thanks to its 87.4% rating.

Supplied Launched earlier this year, the Tesla Model Y quickly became New Zealand’s most popular EV.

Along with underscoring the rate of progress in the world of vehicle safety, the results also emphasise the rate of improvement in Chinese vehicle safety - an aspect once seen as an Achilles heel for cars from the region.

Model Ys sold down under are built in China, and LDV is a Chinese brand.

ANCAP noted that the Model Y earned the highest ratings of any vehicle in the Adult Occupant Protection and Safety Assist areas, scoring 97% and 98%, respectively.

The group also paid marks to numerous other models that led the field in other areas, acknowledging the segment-leading 93% in Child Occupant Protection scored by the Ford Ranger, Ford Everest, Nissan Qashqai, and Nissan Pathfinder.

It added that the Toyota Corolla Cross was the highest-scoring vehicle in the Vulnerable Road User Protection area, with its 87% rating.

“Once again, we’ve seen high levels of safety performance across a range of vehicle types and brands. Of interest this year is that each of the three highest scorers include alternative-powered models,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

“This clearly shows the desire and commitment of vehicle manufacturers to offer the safest vehicles they can into the Australian and New Zealand markets, and the continued appetite of consumers and fleet buyers who expect the highest level of safety,” Hoorweg added.

“We know the continued injection of the safest vehicles onto our roads has tangible road safety and economic benefits, and this strong performance of models rated over the past three years will see even an even greater number of lives saved and serious injuries avoided.”