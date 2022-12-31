EVs, Elon, and expensive petrol: The 10 biggest motoring stories of 2022

Pothole blues, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and the arrival of new brand BYD were some of the most read stories in motoring this year.

Yup, we’ve reached the end of another year. And inevitably it’s been a big one for motoring news, both overseas and abroad.

While on one hand these are largely sad times to be a traditional car enthusiast, they’re also remarkable times for the industry as it continues to grapple with climate change, electrification, and supply shortages triggered by all that Covid-19 and Russia stuff.

Join us on day 365 of 365 to look back at the weird, whacky, good, and bad that 2022 brought to the world of cars.

10. Toyota gains a rival

Supplied Mitsubishi is on target to steal some of Toyota’s market-share thunder.

While it hasn’t owned the ‘most popular car in New Zealand’ tagline for a few years now, Toyota New Zealand has long owned the greatest slice of the national new-car pie when it comes to market share. But, that changed in 2022 thanks to Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand.

The three diamonds have had a corker of a year thanks to the combined efforts of its Outlander, Eclipse Cross, Triton, and ASX. And with mere hours left to go before the year’s done, the battle to be New Zealand’s largest seller of passenger cars could go either way.

At the end of November, it was neck and neck, with Mitsubishi having registered 16,276 passenger cars to Toyota’s 15,803. Tune in to Stuff in the new year to see who came out on top.

9. Shane van Gisbergen

You’d have thought that Shane van Gisbergen might’ve run out of ways to impress the motorsport world. Then, he throws down an incredible performance at Rally New Zealand to score a fabulous WRC podium … before winning his second Bathurst 1000 a week later.

If van Gisbergen was dominant in Supercars last year, he was completely untouchable this year. Such was his pace that AutoSport just named him the 10th best race driver in the world for 2022. It didn’t matter where he qualified on the grid, at every race this season he was a threat to win. And win he did; earning a record 21.

One of those wins was at Mount Panorama. Another was an emotionally charged victory that saw him rise from eighth on the grid to take down Cameron Waters in front of thousands of Kiwis in tear-jerking farewell to …

8. Pukekohe Raceway

Mark Horsburgh/ Edge Photographi ‘SVG’ celebrates an emotional final win at Pukekohe Raceway.

For a huge portion of local petrol heads, Pukekohe Raceway was the birthplace of their passion. And, 60 years after its gates first opened, they’re set to be shut for good. In July it was confirmed that Pukekohe Raceway would cease its motorsport operations in April 2023, closing the book on one of the country’s most storied venues, having played host to Formula 1 world champions in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, and more recently having become a fan favourite Supercars venue.

The circuit’s imminent closure is a sign of the times, with all sorts of other racing facilities around the world dealing with similar issues caused by urban sprawl, politics, and the rising price of land.

As good as Hampton Downs Motorsport Park is, the closure of ‘Puke’ is likely to have a big impact on the health of the sport.

7. The electric ute question

Supplied The first fully electric LDV eT60s were delivered to customers in late 2022.

What promised to be a fairly significant year of electrified ute news ended up being a bit of a fizzer down under, leaving more questions than answers.

The question of when we would see a fully electric ute become commercially available was answered earlier this year by LDV. Its eT60 has just landed, with companies like Downer having already added a few to their fleet.

Ford’s confirmed-for-production Ranger hybrid did not debut (the brand did register a trademark for ‘Ranger Lightning’, mind you), an odd quote from local police saying that Mitsubishi would be debuting a diesel hybrid Triton in 2023 were mostly quashed by the brand, the Cybertruck disappeared from Tesla’s New Zealand website, and Ford New Zealand talked down the chances of the F-150 Lightning ever coming here.

6. Those blasted chips

Supplied Brands continue to scramble to deal with supply shortages around the world.

Yes, the great semiconductor shortage industry curveball was once again in full force in 2022. Prompted by Covid-19 and emphasised by the war in Ukraine, the shortage of vital chips continues to impact car brands in a plethora of ways.

Some brands are stripping selected tech features from cars to try and speed up deliveries, some are delaying the production of advanced new models, and almost all of them are facing inconsistent delivery schedules that turn each month into a feast-or-famine scenario.

Just about the only constant through the shortage has been the inconsistency in forecast reporting. Car companies and pundits alike seem to have no idea when the light will appear at the end of the tunnel. Apologies to those sick of hearing about semiconductors … you’re likely to hear a lot more about them in 2023.

5. Building your dreams

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff The Atto 3 is one of our favourite EVs from 2022 and, going by the sales charts, it’s one of your favourites too.

You would be hard pressed to think of a brand that has had more impact at its national launch than BYD, which launched locally in mid-2023 with its fully electric Atto 3 - a handsome electric crossover with excellent battery tech and one of the most fabulously unhinged cabins in any new car on sale today.

Following months of hype the Atto 3 was an instant sales hit, instantly cracking the national new vehicle registration top 10. Since then it’s proven to be one of New Zealand’s most popular EVs, aided by Ateco New Zealand’s steady opening of more and more dealerships up and down the country.

BYD’s rate of success highlights several things. It shows the country’s thirst for capable and well equipped EVs under that $60,000 mark is undeniable, while also underlining that the stigma for Chinese cars that once existed has almost eroded away entirely.

4. Ranger still the king

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The new Ford Ranger Raptor is here, now with more power, more tech and even sweeter jumps!

The arrival of a new Ford Ranger mid-year added more momentum to the nameplate’s seemingly unstoppable sales success freight train. At the end of November, the Ranger held a comfortable sales figure lead over the Toyota Hilux. Barring some kind of seismic December event, it will soon be confirmed as New Zealand’s best-selling vehicle for 2022.

It’s not hard to see why the new Ranger has been so popular once you hop inside one and drive it. Oodles and oodles of tech, standout ride and refinement, and two very solid engines in the 2.0-litre bi-turbo and 3.0-litre V6 make it a very compelling package.

Above all else, the Ranger’s success shows that local demand for utes could withstand the impact of the Clean Car Discount feebate scheme. We will be watching with interest to see if the introduction of the Clean Car Standard makes a greater impact on utes and their popularity.

3. Holey Moley

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff We can hear the ‘crunch’ noise from here...

New Zealand’s roads have never been particularly flash, but 2022 has seen their standards reach new lows thanks to the proliferation of potholes on major highways around the country.

Finger pointing has been rife, with the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Labour Government copping most of the abuse from frustrated motorists. Waka Kotahi blames a very wet winter. National Road Carriers blames a lack of govt investment.

Regardless of who’s at fault, this is a good time to remind motorists to be vigilant for potholes while road-tripping around New Zealand over the holidays. As we’ve already seen, they can do some serious damage.

2. Unavoidable Elon

Getty/Britta Pedersen Musk’s acquisition had Tesla shareholders worried ... a reaction that was soon justified.

Elon Musk was once again the most talked about car company chief executive on the planet. His acquisition of Twitter had more twists and turns than Glass Onion, and his leadership of the social media site since has been … err … unorthodox to say the least.

If you’re sitting there saying ‘what does any of that have to do with cars?’, bare with me - I’m getting to that bit. Musk’s Twitter antics have done Tesla zero favours. Key shareholders have been outspoken in criticising Musk’s apparent lack of interest in Tesla ever since he became enamoured with his shiny new Twitter toy, and Tesla’s share prices have tanked almost 70% relative to the start of the year.

In a year where they didn’t unveil any new models, there was still plenty to talk about with Tesla. Its Model Y debuted in New Zealand, where it promptly became the best-selling EV in the country. The Cybertruck was delayed, again. And Tesla’s (not particularly good) Full Self Driving system debuted in beta form to all owners.

1. “Three bucks? You’re kidding me!”

Getty Images The days of 91 Octane being $3.00 a litre are hopefully behind us for good.

Living has never been so expensive, and at the heart of the much scribed about cost of living debate in 2022 was the extraordinary rise in petrol prices.

With the cost of 91 peaking at around $3.15 in May, pain at the pump quickly turned into another political football. Labour blamed inflation and greedy gas companies, National blamed Labour, petrol companies blamed Russia and high overseas oil prices.

Thankfully prices have come back down again to under $2.30 for 91, helped in part by the government’s petrol tax cut exemption being extended to March. Hopefully, prices like these will become a thing of the past, and 2022’s biggest story in motoring doesn’t seep over into 2023.