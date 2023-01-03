Race driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and his daughter, Lia.

Professional rally driver, co-founder of car culture group Hoonigan and skate company DC Shoes, and viral video ‘gymkhana’ stunt driving extraordinaire Ken Block was killed earlier today in a snowmobile accident. He was 55 years old.

The news was confirmed in a statement published earlier today on social media by Hoonigan. Block is survived by his wife Lucy Block, and their three children.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” reads the statement.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

Block is best known for his lengthy string of much loved Gymkhana stunt driving videos; videos which eventually led to him making a cameo on BBC’s Top Gear on his way to becoming a highly respected and popular member of the motoring community.

His Gymkhana videos are seen by many to be pioneering, both in a marketing sense and in how they made motorsport and the car culture world more accessible to young people and outsiders.

The popularity of his Gymkhana videos and the size of his following saw Block forge partnerships with the likes of Subaru, Ford, Audi, and numerous video game franchises.

Block was also a professional rally driver, competing in the World Rally Championship and FIA World Rallycross Championship, among other categories.

The rallying star was known for his love of New Zealand’s rally roads, having once labelled them the best stage roads in the world. He most notably won the International Rally of Whangarei in 2015, and last visited in early 2019.

Tributes for Block have flowed in from around the world, with race drivers, industry heavyweights, and many more paying respects.