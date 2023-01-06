Another fully electric ute revealed. Could it come to NZ?

American manufacturer Ram Trucks has unveiled its first fully electric pick-up truck; the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept.

The Revo Bevo is Ram’s answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. The key difference of course is that while those are both production bound, the Ram remains a concept for now. A production version is going to be revealed next year in time for a 2025 market arrival.

It remains to be seen whether the model is likely to launch in New Zealand, although it seems like the most likely of the three full-size plug-in American pick-ups to do so given that the Lightning is slated to only be produced in right-hand drive and given the local radio silence regarding the Silverado EV.

Expect the production version of the Ram Revolution to look at lot like this concept.

Unveiled today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Revolution is a grand technology showcase for Ram, giving us insight into features likely to be rolled out across other Stellantis products in due course.

Built on the brand’s new STLA Frame architecture, it comes with bi-motors, all-wheel drive, and an 800V battery system capable of charging at up to 350kW.

The Revolution's uniquely shaped cab hides an equally unique seating layout inside.

Ram has yet to detail power, torque, or battery sizing, but it says that users will be able to add 161km worth of charge in as little as 10 minutes, and its targeted range is in the ballpark of 800km.

Inevitably the Revolution looks a lot more futuristic than the standard Ram 1500s we’ve become accustomed to. Its Y-shaped LED light signatures and lit-up grille badge mean it will be unmistakable in your rear-view mirror, and the curiously shaped back doors give the glasshouse a wind-swept look.

It’s an athletic looker for sure, complemented by a plethora of interesting little details. Things like the lit badges on the front door and badges in the wheel centre caps that stay level while driving. The flush door handles are a bit schmick, too, aiding the Ram’s slippery shape. And it gets a functional ‘frunk’, too.

The two-row seating arrangement is standard, but a third row can be added via the modular electric midgate.

Ram’s biggest design win isn’t the headlights or the badges, though. According to the marque, its electric motor layout allowed for it to shift the whole cab forward relative to where it sits on a standard Ram. This allowed them to grow the size of the interior without reducing bed size.

The back doors are hinged at the rear, meaning that the Revolution doesn’t have a B-pillar – so it should be fairly airy inside. Like the Silverado EV it too has a modular ‘midgate’ that can be raised or lowered. Unlike the Chev, the Ram’s midgate can also support the addition of two extra ‘jump’ seats.

I mentioned that the Revolution is a technology showcase, and that’s true. It might be a pick-up made by a dedicated pick-up company, but some of the equipment that featured here feels like it’s come straight from a next-gen luxury car.

Yes, this dashboard features in a pick-up truck ...

The futuristic cabin comes with dual 14.2-inch touchscreens and a large augmented reality head-up display. The former can be configured to function as a smart control for features in your house, according to Ram. The Revolution is also apparently capable of Level 3 autonomous driving.

It even comes with something called ‘Shadow Mode’, enabling the ute to follow you as you walk without anyone behind the wheel – a feature that could be useful to someone, I suppose.

Undoubtedly there’s a lot of ‘flight of fancy’ stuff in here to wade through. The key point to remember is that the core pick-up at the centre of this intense concept is going to become a real production-bound pick-up next year.