Son of Formula 1 driver to race in NZ series

Charlie’s father, Alexander Wurz (pictured far left) is a former podium-getter in Formula 1.

Second-generation racer Charlie Wurz of Austria is amongst the latest young drivers confirmed for New Zealand’s upcoming Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship.

Wurz is the son of former F1 driver Alexander Wurz, with the clear aim of emulating his father in carving a career path to the sport’s pinnacle.

Alexander Wurz competed in F1 between 1997 and 2007, scoring three podium finishes. He is also a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans outright winner.

Supplied Second-generation race driver Charlie Wurz, celebrating winning the 2022 United Arab Emirates F4 Championship.

Wurz junior, meanwhile, enters the high profile domestic open-wheel championship having won the 2022 United Arab Emirates F4 Championship and having claimed fourth in the Italian F4 Championship.

READ MORE:

* Michael Andretti launches Formula 1 bid with General Motors under Cadillac banner

* Ten of the top rising stars of New Zealand sport under the age of 21

* Liam Lawson swaps Formula Two for Japan's Super Formula series in 2023

* Who will be Shane van Gisbergen's new Bathurst co-driver?



“Ever since I can remember my dad has recounted stories of his time racing in New Zealand, how it was such an important step in his career and how much he loved it,” said Charlie Wurz. “I’m so excited to be able to start 2023 with this experience and a big thank you to Toyota Gazoo Racing and M2 for making it happen.”

Supplied The Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship is a renowned stepping stone for drivers wanting to get to F1, with former champs including the pictured Liam Lawson.

Wurz joins arguably the most formidable team on the grid; M2 Competition. Team principal Mark Pilcher hopes for the 17-year-old to be a championship contender.

“It’s great that Charlie can begin his next step in New Zealand and we welcome him aboard. Young drivers from F4 have made this step with success and we look forward to helping Charlie do the same,” said Pilcher.

Wurz is set to compete against some of the most talented up-and-coming race drivers from around the world. Other names that have been confirmed for the series so far include Josh Mason (United Kingdom), Jacob Abel (United States), and Chloe Chambers (United States).

The series will also feature an array of talented local drivers, including Callum Hedge, Breanna Morris, James Penrose, and more. A grid of approximately 16 cars is expected to be fielded come round one.

The Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship, formerly known as the Toyota Racing Series, has long been popular with drivers from overseas aiming to sharpen their skill set during the European off-season.

A vast number of graduates of the series have gone on to be formidable names in circuit racing around the world. Shane van Gisbergen, Brendon Hartley, Mitch Evans, and current F1 drivers Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Guanyu Zhou, and Yuki Tsunoda are all TRS alumni.

Supplied The Toyota FT-60 race car utilised in the series is on par with wings-and-slicks machinery used in other junior formulae.

The five-round series takes place over five consecutive weekends across January and February.

The season starts at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell next weekend, before travelling to Teretonga Park Raceway in Invercargill, Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding, and Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in Waikato where the prestigious NZ Grand Prix will be held.

The series finishes on February 10–12 at Taupō International Motorsport Park, with the series champion earning a precious 18 FIA Super License points.