Car 101: What happens to EV batteries after they die?

Zero emissions? While driving, yes. But there’s more to it than that.

Electric vehicles are steadily becoming the replacement for traditional combustion cars. They’re much cheaper and vastly more environmentally friendly to run, and slowly but surely becoming more affordable. But there’s a dark side to the coin – the batteries.

At the moment, the lithium-ion construction almost universally used in EVs is quite nasty before and after it actually becomes a battery. Extracting lithium from salt fields is terrible for the planet from things like soil degradation, water shortages and biodiversity losses, and is often linked with child exploitation, as is cobalt, also needed for most current-generation EV batteries.

Mined lithium is a bit better, but still requires plenty of fossil-fuel-fed energy to extract.

The BMW i Vision Circular concept is totally recyclable, including the battery.

Then, after an electric vehicle has done its duties on the road, there’s the question of what happens to the batteries. After all, there are a lot of materials in those packs that shouldn’t just be dumped in a landfill. So what happens?

Recycling

The obvious answer is recycling. Lithium-ion batteries can be recycled, and there is a burgeoning battery recycling industry, although it faces the interesting problem of being established before there are enough dead EV batteries to really get rolling.

It is expected that in 2025, 78% of the available scrap supply will be coming from manufacturing waste, while end-of-life batteries will account for 22%, according to new research by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. It won't be until the mid-to-late 2030s that the industry reaches an inflection point where volumes of used batteries available to recyclers start to surge, the consultancy predicts.

Currently, a lot of the battery is reduced during the recycling process to what is called ‘black mass’ which is a mixture of lithium, manganese, cobalt and nickel. This does, however, still require a further, energy-intensive process to recover the materials in a usable form.

SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg ‘Black mass’ battery powder from vehicle batteries at the SungEel HiTech Co. factory in Gunsan, South Korea.

Manually dismantling the fuel cells allows for more of these precious materials to be efficiently recovered, but this brings about problems of its own in terms of health and safety and labour costs.

But those precious metals are worth quite a bit, even in second-hand recycled form, and as things go on, automated recycling will get more efficient.

Brands like Toyota, Volvo, Polestar and BMW have all expressed a desire to create a closed-loop, or circular ecosystem for their vehicles, which refers to products that are designed in a way that benefits the overall supply chain, with universal collection and recovery, easy remanufacturing and economic feasibility. This would mean vehicles that can be entirely recycled or repurposed after their usable life.

Refurbishment

Supplied Sometimes, batteries can be refurbished and have their capacity restored.

Another option is refurbishing batteries, although this isn’t globally applicable as it depends on the specific battery construction.

Provided the packs as a whole are defect and damage-free with minimal degradation, they can be refreshed and reused. Individual cells can be pulled out and replaced to restore capacity.

Nissan in Japan is already offering a service to replace Leaf batteries with refurbished units, a process that does cost owners but is cheaper than buying a brand-new battery. These batteries were likely brought in as end-of-life packs but had cells replaced.

Repurposing

Supplied/Stuff Ex-EV batteries can be reused for home energy storage.

If an EV battery loses so much capacity that it’s no longer fit for vehicular purposes (generally about 70% of its original kWh figure), that doesn’t mean it’s completely useless. Often, these packs still have plenty of energy storage left, it’s just not enough for travel.

In this case, the batteries can be pulled from the car and reinstalled somewhere else, like a building to store energy or even function as mobile charging stations.

Depending on their condition, it is believed that used EV batteries could deliver an additional five to eight years of service in this secondary application.

Supplied Jaguar uses old I-Pace batteries in its Formula E racing efforst.

For the consumer, even those without solar panels, the ability to pick off-peak power rates to charge their EV battery storage will see a significant power bill reduction and for energy supply companies, EV energy storage cells could even negate the need to build additional power plants.

In short, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. There are various costs everywhere you look, there is no silver bullet when it comes to truly clean transport.

But going electric is still a good idea, considering there are still energy and materials requirements for building, dismantling and recycling combustion cars, along with the environmental impact of consuming oil.