Bold, brash Toyota Hilux GR revealed, set for local launch

Toyota has unveiled a more powerful, more off-road capable version of the Hilux for the Australian market. And a New Zealand debut looks to be just around the corner.

The brand’s adventurous new flagship is the Hilux GR Sport. While this isn’t the first Hilux to wear the GR Sport badge, it is the first to be sold in this part of the world – further complementing Toyota’s hotted up GR range.

In a brief statement to Stuff, a Toyota New Zealand spokesperson said the brand is evaluating the possibility of bringing the Hilux GR Sport to local showrooms, teasing that an announcement is coming soon.

Supplied Revised suspension helps improve ground clearance and articulation.

“At this stage we are considering bringing this vehicle to New Zealand and expect to make an announcement during the first quarter this year,” said the spokesperson.

Like with previously seen Hilux GR Sports, this new model is made specifically for the Australian market with changes that are completely different from GR Sports offered in more distant markets.

Luckily for us, the Aussie GR Sport is also the most capable released to date, sporting a more powerful engine, aggressive bodywork, and the ‘extensive involvement’ of Australian designers and engineers in the development process.

The GR can be spotted a mile away thanks to its large bolt-on wheel arch extensions, rock sliders, and bright red tow points. The front arches are neatly integrated into a sculpted front bumper and fascia treatment made specifically for the model.

Said arches have allowed Toyota to widen the Hilux’s track by 140mm at the front and 155mm at the rear, growing its footprint and helping it accommodate Bridgestone all-terrain rubber.

Supplied Toyota’s ‘Gazoo Racing’ GR products seem to all be pretty good at this powerslide business.

Behind each wheel sits a heavy-duty suspension set-up inclusive of stiffer coils, new wishbones, monotube shocks with improved damping force and heat dissipation, and a reinforced rear axle. It also gets larger ventilated brake discs, ensuring improved stopping.

Under the bonnet, Toyota’s familiar 2.8-litre turbo diesel has received “revised turbo-supercharging and fuel-injection control” leading to a 10% rise in both power and torque – each now rated at 165kW and 550Nm.

This more powerful donk is exclusively paired to 6-speed automatic that Toyota says has been revised to handle the increased load. Inevitably, all models are four-wheel drive.

Supplied Its interior isn’t nearly as brash as its exterior, with changes being comparatively mild.

Changes inside are a bit more sparse than what’s been done to the outside. The GR Sport’s cabin gains a GR-branded steering wheel, sport pedals, leather upholstery, and red seat belts.

While the GR Sport is more powerful than the outgoing 157kW/500Nm Ford Ranger Raptor, it struggles to keep up with the recently launched 292kW/583Nm 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Ranger Raptor replacement.

Where Toyota will hope to make ground on the Raptor is in the pricing department. The model’s Australian pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it’s widely tipped to undercut the Raptor (which is priced from AU$85,490 in Australia and $89,990 in New Zealand).