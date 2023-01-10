From EVs to utes: NZ's 10 best-selling cars of 2022

The top ten selling vehicles for 2022, as of the end of December.

The New Zealand Motor Industry Association has revealed the country’s best-selling cars for 2022. Although the top 10 list features some surprise vehicles, the pointy end is occupied by some familiar names.

Last year was another tumultuous one for the industry, underscored by the introduction of a ‘feebate’ scheme for high-emission vehicles, questions around the forthcoming Clean Car Standard, supply shortages, and the so-called a cost of living crisis.

10. Mitsubishi ASX: 3,372 registrations

Damien O'Carroll The ASX is a segment veteran at this point. Its future beyond the current generation is uncertain.

The current Mitsubishi ASX turns 13-years-old this year, or roughly 63-years-old in car years. Still, it continues to attract customers thanks to its unquestionable value and practicality chops.

Inevitably, there will be those that label the ASX a rental company special; only popular because of its popularity with fleet customers and rental firms. While this is somewhat true given it was the fifth-best seller among rental companies according to the MIA, those sales only account for 750 registrations out of its total of 3,372.

The future of the ASX is currently uncertain. Given its age, a replacement is undoubtedly being looked at. In Europe they’ve already confirmed that their next-gen ASX will be a rebadged Renault Captur. It’s unclear which direction they will head closer to home.

9. MG ZS: 3,377 registrations

Supplied The MG ZS EV gained a new nose and bigger battery in 2022.

MG has had a whirlwind couple of years in Australasia, seeing it quickly evolve from a Chinese-owned upstart to a proper industry powerhouse. This year, it sold more cars than the likes of Nissan, Honda, and Volkswagen – finishing ninth in terms of brand market share just behind Mazda.

And the model MG has to thank most is its affordable ZS compact crossover. The ZS’s fully electric variant received a grand overhaul in 2022, gaining more striking looks, more tech, and more range.

With some brands moving to cull their entry-level, sub-$30k offerings, the popularity of cut-price new cars like the ZS in the current why-is-cheese-twenty-bucks financial climate can only grow.

8. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross: 3,657 registrations

Supplied The Eclipse Cross PHEV has been one of the biggest benefactors of the Clean Car Discount.

With most of the focus on its big sibling, the Outlander (don’t worry, we’ll get to the Outlander later), the Eclipse Cross could be seen as the sleeper hit of 2022.

The introduction of the Clean Car Discount appears to have blown a big gust of wind into the Eclipse’s sails, elevating past the ASX in the popularity stakes – the ASX being a model that used to eat the Eclipse for breakfast.

In terms of what’s on the horizon, a small handful of updates for the Eclipse Cross were recently announced for the Japanese market, with the bulk of the changes being made up of features from the PHEV flagship becoming standard in pure petrol models.

7. Suzuki Swift: 3,932 registrations

Colin Smith/Stuff This is the one and only non-SUV, non-ute to make the top 10.

Here it is; the definitive most popular non-SUV passenger car on this list (yup, no Toyota Corolla in the top 10). The Suzuki Swift soldiered on in 2022, leading Suzuki New Zealand through what proved to be an excellent year for the plucky manufacturer.

With peers like the Toyota Yaris pricing themselves higher up the food chain, the Swift’s pricing remains committed to that sub-$30k target. It helps too that the vast majority of the brand’s line-up qualifies for a Clean Car Discount.

Since introducing a hybrid to the range a few years ago and standardising a few more safety features in mid-2022, changes to the Swift have been few and far between. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The mighty Swift is still one of the most fun-to-drive cars amongst its peers, while also being one of the most affordable.

6. Tesla Model Y: 4,226 registrations

Nile Bijoux/Stuff If the Model Y had been on sale for the full calendar year, it could’ve been much higher on this list.

It’s not a surprise to see a Tesla feature this high in the national top 10. What might be a surprise, however, is that it’s the Model Y and not the Model 3.

Not that the Model Y is a surprise success. But rather, it achieved its stellar sales total for the year having only been offered in New Zealand for five months of the calendar year. Imagine if it had been on the market from January?

Assuming Tesla can keep its entry-level variant underneath the $80,000 Clean Car threshold (and assuming they can keep churning out cars in high volume out of Shanghai), expect the Model Y to sell in even greater numbers in 2023.

5. Toyota RAV4: 5,863 registrations

Suppleid Some Toyota RAV4 variants are sold out for 2023, with the company currently taking orders for 2024 deliveries.

Demand for Toyota’s eternal RAV4 has never been stronger. Try ordering one today. Depending on what trim level you order, you might get it in the middle of the year, but it’s more likely you’ll get it in 2024.

So, why is it not higher? Toyota faced more challenges than most in 2022 with production and supply, racking up numerous significant Covid-19 and natural disaster-related temporary factory shutdowns – hitting the brand’s output targets where it hurts.

Even in these conditions, customers continue to flock to the RAV4. Segment-best resale and one of the most accessible hybrids in class will do that.

4. Mitsubishi Triton: 6,126 registrations

SUPPLIED The Triton is once again the third most popular ute in the country.

Mitsubishi’s popular pick-up had a very odd year in terms of registration data. It burst out of the gates at the beginning of the year, before spending most of the last two thirds languishing well behind those utes ahead of it on this list.

This was mostly by design; Mitsubishi’s local arm electing to pre-register as many Tritons as possible before the introduction of the Clean Car Discount’s feebate scheme on April 1. Because of this it registered a staggering 2,266 Tritons in March alone; a feat unlikely to ever be repeated.

Industry scuttlebutt suggests that a plug-in hybrid Triton could soon be on the horizon, although it is unlikely to pop up in 2023.

3. Mitsubishi Outlander: 9,104 registrations

Supplied The top-selling passenger car gong goes to the all-new Outlander.

The Mitsubishi Outlander underwent one heck of a glow-up in 2022; changes transforming it from the cheap utilitarian Outlander of yesteryear to becoming one of the most plush and modern entrants in its segment.

With run-out last-gen Outlanders padding the nameplate’s sales early in the year, the Outlander was always going to show strong registration data on paper. But the quality of the all-new replacement, coupled with sturdy supply, has pushed the Outlander’s success to new heights.

Not only has it outsold the RAV4 industry stalwart, but despite becoming a little more expensive, it comfortably sold in higher numbers than its predecessor.

2. Toyota Hilux: 9,787 registrations

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Like the RAV4, the Hilux also had to overcome supply issues in 2022.

Like with the RAV4, the Hilux could have potentially recorded more sales if greater supply was afforded to little old New Zealand. As it stands, it is once again the market bridesmaid.

The nameplate had a relatively quiet year in terms of updates, with the introduction of a wider track, flared arches, and new suspension to the SR5 Cruiser in July being the main change for the year.

Expect to hear more about a next-gen Hilux in 2023, particularly off the back of December’s confirmed hydrogen and fully electric versions.

1. Ford Ranger: 11,577 registrations

Supplied The Ranger does it again, with the introduction of a generously updated model in 2022 helping earn it the top spot.

Yup, the Ford Ranger managed to do it again, defying the hopes of some that the introduction would stick a knife into the popularity of the ute market.

It might’ve started 2022 relatively quietly, but the Ranger quickly picked up pace with the arrival of significant updates mid-year. These were more than just a facelift, with Ford changing almost everything about its best-seller.

The result is a stellar pick-up that, whether you’re a fan of the genre or not, commands respect for its capabilities and line-up depth.