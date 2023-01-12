Roundabouts: Why are we still getting them wrong?

An investigation into roundabout habits and how motorists use their indicators.

When you’ve got nearly half the driving population not indicating properly at roundabouts, it can cause confusion, slow traffic down and, in a worst-case scenario, cause deaths.

Stuff surveyed the signalling behaviour of hundreds of drivers at the busy four-point Lincoln Rd roundabout on State Highway 2 in Wairarapa and found almost half the drivers (48%) failed to indicate according to the road rules.

A classic mistake was drivers not indicating when leaving the roundabout, but some indicated too early leading people to believe they’re turning left, or inexplicably, indicating right when they were going straight through.

Around three quarters of those not doing it properly neglected to indicate off the roundabout.

About one-in-eight signalled left too early before passing the last exit.

Roger Venn, of the New Zealand Automobile Association, said there was no excuse for drivers continuing to get it wrong.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The Lincoln Rd roundabout on SH2 in Masterton. A basic intersection that still seems to cause confusion.

“The rules are incredibly simple and people need to take more care.”

Venn said if people were unsure, they could easily brush up their knowledge with AA, Waka Kotahi, the Road Code and the Government’s Drive website resources on the topic.

Drivers tended to be better at signalling on larger roundabouts, whereas smaller roundabouts required more precise timing, he said.

Stuff’s observer found a few drivers indicated right as they entered the roundabout and then drove straight through, creating confusion for those waiting at the opposite giveway.

Venn was perplexed: “Why would anyone indicate right when you’re going straight on?”

A small proportion of drivers (2%) did not use indicators at all, even if they were turning left at the first exit.

NZTA/Supplied How to indicate when turning right at a roundabout.

Waka Kotahi spokeswoman Kaity Alexander said there seemed to “still be a bit of confusion around signalling at roundabouts”, especially when travelling straight ahead.

“A lot of drivers incorrectly signal right when entering the intersection and may or may not signal their intention to leave the roundabout,” she said.

Alexander said they would soon be rolling out a social media campaign on the topic.

“It’ll be similar to our driver behaviour messaging we’ve been running over the summer, for example, how to pass other cars correctly and the dangers of tailgating.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wairarapa is one of the few New Zealand provinces with no traffic lights. This is the northern roundabout on SH2 in Masterton.

Wairarapa Road Safety Council co-ordinator Bruce Pauling said roundabouts could also create challenges for other road users such as motocyclists and cyclists.

“Cyclists should take the lane ... they’ve got as much right to be on the roundabout as anyone else, but they have to indicate their intentions too.

“Give them some room and watch out for their hand signals.”

Pauling said even though roundabout crashes often happened at lower speeds they still had the possibility of causing injury, or worse if a cyclist was involved.

He said another concern was drivers entering roundabouts too fast and not having time to check for other vehicles approaching.

“Roundabouts are designed to flow at low speed and we need to communicate with other drivers. By using our indicators, that’s how we communicate – and some of us are not getting that right.”

NZTA A Waka Kotahi diagram for driving straight through a four point roundabout.

Three simple rules

Drivingtests.co.nz summarises the three simple rules like this:

1) Get in the correct lane before you get to the roundabout.

2) As you approach the roundabout indicate in the final direction you will be going (i.e. left if you're turning left, no indication if you're heading straight on, and right if you are passing around more than 180 degrees of the roundabout or turning right).

3) Indicate left as you pass the exit before the one you want to take.