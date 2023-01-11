Kim Dotcom's 'Elvis Pink' Cadillac is up for sale

This beautiful ex-Dotcom 1959 Cadillac is up for sale.

One of two Cadillacs brought into New Zealand by Kim Dotcom has turned up for sale on Trade Me, a gorgeous ‘Elvis Pink’ 1959 Series 62.

According to the auction, the car was part of Dotcom’s assets that were seized by the government in 2012. It was held in secure storage and “well looked after by the crown” up until only a few days ago.

The car itself was purchased from Daniel Schmitt & Co classic car gallery where it was acquired from a California car collector, bearing only two previous owners.

It reads 57,200 miles on the clock, and the engine and chassis numbers are matching, meaning it’s all original, although the engine and transmission “appear to have been rebuilt”.

However, the owner says minor oil leaks are to be expected, and they will include a drip tray for the buyer.

c.a.s_ltd via Trade Me The car isn't registered for use in New Zealand but should still fetch a fairly high sum.

It even has its California plates, as Dotcom put it straight on display when he brought it to New Zealand and didn’t comply it for local use.

The current owner had an experienced panel beater who “specialises in classic cars” inspect the vehicle, who said it was in great condition.

Other Cadillac collectors have said it would be worth “at least $180,000”. The bidding is sitting at $81,800 at the time of writing and the auction closes on the 23rd of January.