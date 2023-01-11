Are EVs safe to drive in a storm?

With Cyclone Hale hitting much of New Zealand and soggy weather in line for the rest of the country, those with electric vehicles might be wondering how they’ll be able to get out and about, considering electricity and water don’t mix very well. But don’t worry – EVs are perfectly safe to drive and charge in the rain.

The battery and electrical connections are all very well shielded to prevent injuring anyone in or around the car. Carmakers put a lot of effort into sealing away the guts of an EV.

Batteries come with an Ingress Protection (IP) rating, which refers to the level of protection of an electrical enclosure against dust and liquids. Most are rated at IP67, which means the battery will keep working even if it’s submerged under up to one metre of water for up to half an hour.

Supplied Electric vehicles are perfectly happy driving around in the rain thanks to lots of standard safety systems.

The maximum IP number is 68, which is what a submarine would be rated at.

That IP67 rating was demonstrated by Nissan a few years ago with the first-generation Leaf wading through 700mm of water without issue.

Charging in the rain is perfectly fine as well, as the car and charging station both adhere to plenty of safety standards to prevent damage or injury. Lots of information is passed to and from the charge source to the car, mitigating water safety risks and protecting the vehicle from surges and shocks.

Ground monitoring is one critical safety component, which is an earth or grounding connection that monitors ground continuity to prevent your car from receiving any charge when there is nothing in the current.

If an EV is damaged and sections of the electric become exposed, there are yet more safety systems designed to restrict the presence of high voltage to the battery only.

Getty Images Vehicle chargers are specifically designed to work in a wide range of weather scenarios.

The ground-fault detection system constantly tests for electric connections between the vehicle chassis and the high voltage system, as the two must be isolated from each other. If they do come in contact, the ground-fault system will shut off the electrical supply to prevent damage.

Finally, an array of fuses inside the battery pack will disconnect different areas within the battery if something goes wrong there.

As for driving through floods, you’ll be about as well off as a combustion car. Actually, you’d be in an arguably better situation, as engines don’t do well at all when they’re waterlogged. As long as the battery has charge (and the water isn’t over a metre deep, in which case you shouldn’t be driving anyway), you should have drive.