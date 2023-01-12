Piaggio's variable valve timing system could be used in the RSV4

Aprilia’s parent company, Piaggio, has patented a new variable valve timing system that could be used on the RSV4.

Piaggio has patented a new variable valve timing (VVT) system which could see use in Aprilia’s superbike efforts, as well as its MotoGP project.

The system is entirely mechanical, which makes it MotoGP-legal as the racing series prevents hydraulic or electrical VVT designs, following the footprint set by Suzuki.

The Japanese implementation uses a dozen weighted ball bearings sitting inside spiralled, radial channels in the cam sprocket. The sprocket is matched with a plate on the end of the intake camshaft, and when the bearings are pushed outwards by increasing centrifugal forces as the engine revs rise, they rotate the camshaft by a few degrees in relation to the sprocket.

Supplied The three balls inside the sprocket use centrifugal force to push a plate behind the sprocket and alter the valve timing.

When the revs drop back down, a spring forces the two mating faces back together and the balls back towards the middle.

Piaggio's system is similar in function, but uses three balls instead of twelve to reduce friction and make it easier to modify the VVT’s behaviour, not to mention cheaper.

Supplied As the system is mechanical, not hydraulic or electric, it could be used on Aprilia’s MotoGP racer.

The balls sit in radial channels on the intake cam sprocket with a matching drive plate mounted on the camshaft. Those channels are set at slightly different angles on the sprocket and the plate, which alters the timing as the balls move outwards.

W-shaped springs set in a thin central disc between the plate and the sprocket push the plate back to its original position at lower engine speeds.

Mechanics can tweak the system by changing the springs or cutouts in the central disc to change the VVT’s behaviour and when the system is activated.

www.calvinwest.com/Wikimedia The light weight and low cost of the system makes it viable for cheaper commuter scooters as well.

Variable valve timing ultimately improves emissions, efficiency and torque by keeping the intake valves closed for longer at lower revs, but earlier at higher revs for plenty of power.

Considering this system shouldn’t add much weight and complexity to existing engines, Piaggio could put it in everything from its small 50cc commuter scooters to Aprilia’s RSV4 superbike and the aforementioned MotoGP prototype racer.

At the moment, it remains a patent drawing with no indication Piaggio will actually use the system.