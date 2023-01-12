Ford hikes Ranger pricing as Clean Car Standard comes into effect

The new Ford Ranger Raptor is here, now with more power, more tech and even sweeter jumps!

Ford has bumped the pricing of the best-selling Ranger ute, starting in January.

The Blue Oval told Stuff that the increases are due to “a number of factors” but it probably isn’t much of a coincidence that January 1st is also when the Clean Car Standard kicked in.

Prices have increased by $500 for models using the 2.0-litre diesel engine in both single and biturbo forms, putting the entry Ranger XL Single Cab 2WD Chassis Cab up to $47,490 from $46,990.

Richard Bosselman/Stuff The ever-popular Ford Ranger is the first ute to receive a price hike for 2023.

Last year’s most popular Ranger was the four-wheel drive XLT Double Cab with the 2.0-litre single turbo diesel, selling exactly 3000 units over the course of 2022. Previously, that model cost $66,990 but now it asks $67,490, before taking into account any Clean Car Programme fees.

Also popular last year were the new 2.0L and 3.0L Wildtrak models, notching 1257 and 1393 sales respectively. The 2.0-litre model has gone from $75,490 to $75,990, while the V6 Wildtrak jumps from $80,490 to $82,490.

Supplied Nearly 600 new Ranger Raptors hit the road last year, when the ute cost under $90,000 (just).

The same $2000 jump applies to the 3.0-litre Sport (now $77,490), while the newly petrol-powered Raptor goes from $89,990 to $92,990.

We should mention Toyota has, at the time of writing, not increased the price of the Hilux. This could be due to the fact it has electrified options for almost every other vehicle it sells.

Ford has a range of electrified vehicles on the market now, with the Escape, Puma, Focus and Transit all offering hybrid options. The fully electric Mach-E is due this year, as is the Transit-E van.

Supplied Expect more electrification from Ford in the form of the Mustang Mach-E.

The Standard differs from the Clean Car Discount/Programme in that it is for the car industry, rather than buyers. It encourages importers to meet stringent carbon dioxide emissions targets by bringing in cleaner cars.

If the carbon emissions average of an importer’s fleet ends up over the limit it will get fined, while fleets under the limit get credits that can be used as a buffer for impending fines or traded to other brands.

Fleet milestones are currently set at 145g/km for cars and 218.3g/km for utes for 2023, and 63.3g/87.2g respectively from 2027. Penalties are set at $45 per gram of carbon dioxide (half that for used cars) multiplied by the sum of emissions above the target from every vehicle sold. Considering this could apply over thousands of vehicles, those fees will ramp up fast.

Supplied While the Ranger’s prices creep up, Toyota has kept the Hilux steady.

That means utes like the Ranger need to be surrounded by cleaner burning vehicles in order for importers to keep their overall fleet emissions down, something that takes time to happen.

Mark Stockdale, a principal technical adviser for the Motor Industry Association, has said the association is concerned the targets are too steep and too soon. This is partly because New Zealand importers place orders some 18 months ahead of time, meaning orders for 2023 products were placed before the Clean Car Standard was finalised.

“The only solution then, is for the importers to pass those penalties on in the price of the vehicle as an overhead. But unlike the CCD, we don’t know exactly how much those penalties will be per vehicle – it depends on what the average fleet emissions for each importer looks like at the end of the year, and also, how they choose to recover those penalties,” Stockdale said.