ACT Party commits to dumping Clean Car 'ute tax'

ACT Party transport spokesperson Simon Court has confirmed that the party plans to repeal the Clean Car Discount, Clean Car Standard, and Zero Carbon Act should it become part of the next New Zealand government.

“Why should tradies be taxed to subsidise Teslas? ACT says the Clean Car Discount and Clean Car Standard should go,” said Court.

“The ute tax is expected to increase the price of used cars by 20 to 25 per cent, making life tougher for everyday Kiwis grappling with the cost-of-living crisis. ACT is the only party who has voted against it at every opportunity in Parliament.”

JENNIFER EDER/STUFF/Marlborough Express Ute owners rallying against Clean Car schemes have been a frequent fixture at the country’s nationwide Groundswell protests.

Since its introduction in 2021, the Clean Car Discount has received mixed response from the motoring industry – particularly amongst used car dealerships struggling to work around the scheme’s logistics and dealing with a lack of choice in low-emission imports from Japan.

Conversely, the scheme has been welcomed by some new-vehicle distributors, with the likes of European Motor Distributors (which represents the local arm of Volkswagen, Audi, and Skoda) having pleaded for the government to introduce a feebate scheme prior to its announcement.

Supplied While Ford Ranger was New Zealand’s most popular vehicle in 2022, the commercial vehicle sector dropped 9%.

In April of last year, the Clean Car Discount’s feebate system was introduced, seeing high-emission vehicles getting slapped with levies ranging between a few hundred dollars to up to $5,175. Funds raised by the scheme help pay for rebates given to low-emission petrol, hybrid, and EV vehicles, with the maximum rebate being $8,625 for new EVs.

Court describes this as “a transfer of wealth from one group of New Zealanders to another”, adding that it means “tradies and working class Kiwis” foot the bill for “people buying Teslas”.

“The Imported Motor Vehicle Industry Association (VIA) say the policy doesn’t work because of a lack of EV supply, and in particular a lack of electric options for utes and vans. Purchasers of petrol and diesel vehicles are paying more for no reason,” added Court.

Supplied ACT Party transport spokesperson and MP Simon Court.

Court went on to explain that recent increases in electric vehicle prices (of between “$3,000 and $11,000 per vehicle) soak up any rebates, making the rebates worthless. It’s worth noting that prices of all vehicles have trended upwards over the last few years, thanks in part to cars adopting new technology and supply shortages caused by worldwide Covid-19 regulation.

While Tesla products have been a frequent target of Clean Car scheme critics, an assortment of other makes and models have also benefited from the scheme. The country’s three most popular used Japanese imports – the Toyota Aqua, Toyota Prius, and Mazda Axela – are all at least partially eligible for a Clean Car rebate (some Axelas are rebate neutral). And out of the ten most popular new vehicles sold in New Zealand last year, six have an engine option that is eligible for a rebate.

In 2022, the first full year of the Clean Car Discount, sales of pure electric vehicles almost doubled – growing from 23,173 to 41,103. The commercial vehicle segment, meanwhile, dropped by 9% overall. Despite this, the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux still led the charts.

Nile Bijoux The top ten selling vehicles for 2022, as of the end of December.

Court believes that the Emissions Trading Scheme’s impact on the price of petrol, equating to around 20 cents per litre for petrol and 23 cents per litre for diesel, combined with the cost of fuel as a whole is enough of an incentive for consumers to reduce their fuel use and carbon emissions.

The ACT Party wants to see the revenue generated by the ETS used to pay a ‘Carbon Tax Dividend’ to New Zealanders. According to Court, this dividend could work out to be around $250 per person per annum, or approximately $750-$1000 per household.

“ACT believes Kiwis should have the right to choose whether to use the ETS revenues to put towards a low emissions vehicle, install a heat pump or just pay a household bill,” said Court.