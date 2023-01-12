Suzuki's first electric vehicle has been revealed, due in 2023

This is the eVX concept, a heralding of Suzuki’s electric future.

Suzuki has revealed a new concept car that will eventuate as the brand’s first fully electric vehicle.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the eVX concept shown recently at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, India, is a small crossover SUV with short overhands, chunky wheel arches, and angular headlights up front with a full-width taillight across the boot.

The little SUV measures 4300mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm high, putting it just above the current-generation Vitara and about the same as the S-Cross.

The Suzuki S-Cross has been updated inside and out for 2022.

Power will be supplied by a 60kWh battery, enough for 550km of range based on India’s rather generous MIDC standard. The WLTP-rated range will almost certainly be lower.

Actual power figures weren’t discussed but the eVX “combines Suzuki’s strong 4x4 DNA with the advanced features of the latest BEVs.” Presumably, that means two electric motors, one per axle.

Supplied The eVX boasts chunky guards, straked LEDs across the boot and 4x4 capabilities with upwards of 500km of range.

The exterior is designed to be instantly recognizable as a Suzuki, and the brand says the concept “aims to carry forward the brand’s 4x4 legacy into the new electric era to deliver a true Suzuki SUV driving experience.”

Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki, said at the Expo: "I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimising them for the way different people live and drive."

Suzuki wants the eVX to arrive as a production model by 2025. Hopefully we’ll get some more details before then.