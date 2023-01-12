Tesla crashes, goes for a dip in swimming pool

Earlier this week we did a bit of ‘myth busting’ around whether it’s safe to drive an electric vehicle through fords in the middle of stormy conditions.

The answer was an emphatic ‘sort of’, on the proviso that while EVs are mostly fine in water, they are also vulnerable to a lot of the same concerns a combustion car faces when faced with particularly deep waters.

The Tesla featured in this story, though, is probably cutting things a little too fine.

A post shared on Twitter earlier this week by the Pasadena Fire Department in California detailed a recent call-out concerning a Tesla that crashed through a wall and into a swimming pool. The Tesla appears to be a Model 3.

According to the post, the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake – crashing into the property. Thankfully, the vehicle’s three occupants (which included two adults and a four-year-old child) were quickly rescued by samaritans.

According to a Fox News report, these good samaritans included two staff members from a preschool across the road from where the crash took place. The fire department has reported that nobody involved in the crash was injured.

The incident happened on what turned out to be a chaotic day for the Pasadena Fire Department. Wild weather across Southern California resulted in numerous call-outs, including one for a tree landing on a Ford Transit.

There are numerous videos of Teslas performing exceptionally well in flooded conditions, with CEO Elon Musk even once mentioning that some cars can “float well enough” to turn them “into a boat for short periods of time” – adding that such driving is definitely not recommended.

EVs that have had their batteries submerged in flood waters for lengthy periods can have issues later on, with reports emerging late last year (following Hurricane Ian in Florida) explaining that lengthy exposure to saltwater can cause corrosion that can lead to shorting and eventually heightened fire risk.

These saltwater discoveries are potentially irrelevant in the case of this particular pool-invading Tesla. Regardless, it probably won’t be back on the road any time soon.