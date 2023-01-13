Wairarapa's SH2 speed limits to drop later in month

The intersection of SH2 and East Taratahi Rd and Wiltons Rd between Carterton and Masterton has been the scene of numerous crashes over the years. A roundabout is currently being installed at the SH2 intersection.

New lower speed limits are set to be in place in Wairarapa by the end of January.

Speed limits will drop to 80kph from 100kph on several open road stretches of SH2 between Featherston and Masterton.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s director of regional relationships Emma Speight said changing speed limits was about “protecting the lives of all who use our streets and roads”.

In the main town centres of Masterton, Carterton, Greytown and Featherston, the speed limits would be between 30 kph and 50kph and speed limits outside schools were being reduced around the start and end of the school day.

READ MORE:

* Upper Hutt council say lower speed limit on SH2 won't make road safer

* Proposed lowering of Wairarapa speed limits pleases some road users, frustrates others

* Proposed speed limit for notorious Napier-Taupō highway 'naive' - racing driver Greg Murphy



The changes were coming into force on January 27.

“Speed limits were first set before we knew what was safe and appropriate for our roads. We know the current speeds harm people we care about and have a responsibility and we must change that,” said Speight.

She said lowering the speed limit was an immediate way to reduce both the frequency and severity of crashes on this road.

“Even when speed doesn’t cause a crash, it is always a factor in the severity and can be the difference between a person being killed, seriously injured, or walking away from a crash.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's campaign targets drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving. (Video first published October 2021)

Between January 2010 and December 2019, there were 488 reported crashes on State Highway 2 between Masterton and Featherston.

Four people were killed, and 28 were seriously injured.

This speed review is part of New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030.

The speed limit changes were not without controversy.

Some community leaders questioned the need to reduce speed on the long straight sections of SH2.