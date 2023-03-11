Trying to keep car emissions low could send price of disability vehicles higher

Darren Milner of Milner Mobility said the clean car standard could hit them between $250 million to $500 million a year.

The Government’s fines for importing high-emissions vehicles will make cars for people with disabilities less affordable, critics warn.

Both the National and Green parties want the Government to exempt disability vehicles, which generally are heavier emitters, from the Clean Car Standard Scheme, which could cost importers thousands. Motorsport cars already have an exemption.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is considering the issue.

Darren Milner, general manager of Milner Mobility, a dealership that specialises in accessible vehicles, said the clean car standard could cost his firm between $250,000 to $500,000 a year – and they would have no choice but to ultimately pass the cost onto the consumer.

“That’s a huge amount. It’s probably sustainable this year, but from 2025 it’s going to get harsher.

“We can't carry the cost forever.”

The standard means importers are encouraged to meet stringent carbon dioxide emissions targets.

If the carbon emissions average of an importer’s fleet ends up over the limit it will get fined, while fleets under the limit get credits that can be used as a buffer for impending fines or traded to other brands.

Milner said the idea of hiking the price made him very uncomfortable, as his customers already had a limited choice of vehicles and public transport.

“These people need to have access to cost-effective transport,” he said.

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the costs will be passed onto the members of the disability community.

A Ministry of Transport spokesperson said importers such as Milner could offset the cost of the fine by also selling low-emissions vehicles.

Milner said the ministry’s response “shows they don't understand the industry”.

“There’s not the choice.”

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said it made “no sense” that disability vehicles were not exempt and the Government needed to change this “now”.

“Speciality importers of these vehicles for disabled people don’t have the ability to balance these costs off against lower-emission vehicles due to the type of vehicles needed often being only higher emission vehicles.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter agrees here should be an exemption for disability vehicles under the clean car standard.

“These costs will be passed onto the members of the disability community that buy these vehicles, and there are currently not the range of options available at an affordable price for people in our disabled community to make different choices.”

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said agreed there should be an exemption for disability vehicles.

“All people should have access to affordable quality transport, particularly those with disabilities need that quality access and for it to be affordable.”

Human Rights Commission’s lead disability rights adviser Esther Woodbury​, who researched disability and transport for her PhD, said she found public transport and alternative forms of transport proved difficult and were often expensive for people with disabilities.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Human Rights Commission’s lead disability rights advisor Dr Esther Woodbury

“Our society is based around car use … it makes a huge difference for disabled people to participate in mobility around the community.

However, vehicles needed to be able to adapt to wheelchairs, some which weighed up to 140kgs.

Wood said the issue was “one I’m giving consideration”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is looking into disability vehicles coming under the clean car standard.

Asked if he had concerns around the lack of flexibility in the emissions standards regime, Wood said that was an area he had asked for specific advice from officials.

“It is my understanding that, certainly for some types of vehicles, there are some choices that can be made for more fuel efficient vehicles, but it is something I'm having a look at.

“It is possible to get vehicles that might be hybrid vehicles or lower emission petrol vehicles that don't face charges under the clean car standard.”