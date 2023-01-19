Toyota the most Googled car brand for the fifth year running

The top ten selling vehicles for 2022, as of the end of December.

While Ford took the sales win for 2022, new data from Compare the Market has found that Toyota was the most searched-for car brand on Google throughout the year, the third year in a row the Japanese brand has taken the honours.

Toyota beat every other carmaker in 69 of the 155 countries included in the research, accounting for around 44.5% of total searches, a bump from 31% in 2021.

New Zealand has consistently had Toyota as the most-searched-for car brand since Compare the Market began its annual reporting in 2018. In 2022, Kiwis continued to search for Toyota the most with an average monthly search volume of 60,500, followed by Mazda (18,100) and Nissan (14,800).

Robert Charles/Stuff Toyota was the most Googled car brand in the world over 2022.

Interestingly, the country that Googled Toyota the most was the United States, averaging a monthly search volume of 2,740,000. However, that wasn’t enough to dethrone Ford as the US’ favourite car brand, which is unsurprising as the Blue Oval sold more than 640,000 F-Series trucks last year – roughly one every 49 seconds – and continuing a 46-year run of being America’s best-selling truck.

Why does Toyota remain so strong? One reason could be that Toyota was listed as the most reliable car brand of 2022 by Consumer Reports. Toyota was also named as the most trusted automotive brand in Australia in a survey by market research company Roy Morgan.

Supplied The most searched car brands per country for 2022.

As for New Zealand, Trusted Brands ranked Toyota 9th most trusted in the country, the highest of any vehicle manufacturers.

Trailing behind in second and third place globally are BMW (most searched in 36 countries), and Mercedes (10 countries). Alongside Toyota, the three brands have consistently held the podium for each of the five years Compare the Market has run their analysis. Of those, 2019 was the only year Toyota lost the throne, with BMW securing an impressive 118 countries to its name.

After gaining impressive traction in 2021 and closing the gap between it and BMW by almost 70%, Mercedes lost more than half of the countries it held last year over the course of 2022.

Jay Janner Tesla dropped way down the ranks, while Jeep saw success.

Other names that saw big losses were the likes of Tesla, Renault, Rolls Royce and Mazda – all of which were absent as a top brand in any nation this year, unlike 2021, where they were the favourite in at least one country.

On the other side of the track, Jeep had success for the first time in the history of the report. It was the most searched car brand in Bhutan, followed by GM and Tesla.

Nissan also saw considerable improvement in its ranking. The manufacturer increased from 10th place in 2021 to 6th place in 2022, which was the largest advance other than Jeep’s debut in the top 10.