From 'McDreamy' to 'Maverick': Five big names that have raced cars

Frankie Muniz is far from the first celebrity to give racing a go.

With Frankie Muniz kicking off a stint in the ARCA Menards Series – a low-level NASCAR feeder series – we thought we’d have a look at other famous actors that have also had a proper stint behind the wheel of a race car.

And we’re not going to include Rowan Atkinson, Steve McQueen, James Dean, or Paul Newman, because you know about those already.

Patrick Dempsey

Supplied Patrick Dempsey raced a Porsche 911 RSR for a number of years, including at Le Mans.

Yep, Dr. Dreamy is also known for being rather rapid behind the wheel. Dempsey has competed in more than 100 races, including multiple stints in the World Endurance Championship, Grand-Am, ALMS, and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

He has even raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, managing a second-in-class position at the 2015 running with his Dempsey-Proton team driving a Porsche 911 RSR, his most recent outing at the famous race.

Michael Fassbender

Supplied Michael Fassbender went from Ferrari to Porsche, a move that put him on the Le Mans grid last year.

Fassbender has always wanted to go racing, saying in 2020, "Even before I started acting, I had a big dream to go racing." He became a member of Ferrari’s Corso Pilota training programme in 2016, before racing in the Ferrari Challenge’s Coppa Shell class the following year.

A move to Porsche in 2019 paved the way to a switch to Proton Competition – the same team that Dempsey took second with at Le Mans in 2015 – which put Fassbender on the Le Mans grid in 2022. He placed 16th in class.

Tom Cruise

Supplied Tom Cruise’s Nissan 300ZX that he raced in the 1980s.

This one probably comes as no surprise, as Tom Cruise pretty much does whatever he feels like, and generally does it pretty well.

Back in the 1980s, he tried his hand at racing after working with Paul Newman in The Colour of Money. Cruise raced a Nissan 300ZX in the 1987 SCCA GT3 season, notching four wins from 16 races. It was also the car in which Cruise earned his nickname of ‘SCCA’ – or “See Cruise Crash Again” – after his aggressive driving style that often ended in disaster.

Caitlyn Jenner

Supplied Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce) raced throughout the 1980s with relative success.

Believe it or not, Caitlyn Jenner has spent a decent amount of time racing. Between 1980 and 1991, she entered more than 50 IMSA races, with a rather successful 1986 season seeing two wins and nine podiums over 17 races.

She also won the Long Bearch Grand Prix celebrity race in 1979 and took second with co-driver Scott Pruett in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1980. These days she runs a team in the W Series, a support class to Formula 1 with female drivers only.

Gene Hackman

Supplied Gene Hackman raced in a Dan Gurney-run Celica during the 1970s and ‘80s.

According to legend, Gene Hackman fell in love with racing cars after the filming of The French Connection in 1971. He finally managed to get behind the wheel later that decade, competing in Formula Ford, before securing a seat in a Toyota Celica run by Dan Gurney.

The Gurney connection resulted in a drive at the 1983 24 hours of Daytona, although unfortunately a crash ended any hopes of a podium.