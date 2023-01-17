Dead batteries in used hybrids set to become future focus

Marika Sutinovska is a 69 year old Uber driver in Auckland, who has more than 16000 rides, whilst still keeping a 5 star rating.

Toyota New Zealand has said that it wants to ramp up its focus on electrified vehicle battery recycling, specifically in regards to batteries coming into the country via used hybrids from Japan.

Two of the three most popular used imports on the market are Toyotas (the Toyota Aqua and Prius). Both models are particularly popular among rideshare operators around the country, meaning they tend to accumulate high mileage – making them more susceptible to battery wear and tear.

Toyota’s sustainability report for 2022 addresses used import hybrids specifically, detailing how the brand plans to provide battery recycling support for them, even though it isn’t necessarily responsible for the models that enter the country as used imports.

SUPPLIED The Prius is a rideshare staple, in New Zealand and around the world.

“The recent increase in imported new and used hybrid electric Toyotas is bringing new challenges to our business, and we are committed to finding better solutions for their repair and repurpose, with responsible recycling for all parts possible,” says the report.

“Although Toyota New Zealand may not have been the importer of many of the used hybrid electric vehicles entering New Zealand, we believe we have a social responsibility for the final disposal or recycling of hybrid batteries from all Toyotas.”

The Toyota Prius has been updated with new looks, new powertrains, more tech, and we won't get it.

The brand adds that it processed almost 500 end-of-life hybrid batteries last year, with expectations that the number of batteries that go through its processing programme will continue to rise.

“This year Toyota New Zealand has strengthened its end-of-life hybrid batteries process, with greater transparency and reporting. The number of batteries returned from dismantlers, and the associated costs, rose significantly in 2022 with 486 hybrid batteries recycled,” the reports add.

“We expect the growth in used batteries will continue and we are actively looking to develop repair and repurpose solutions as a better option before recycling. Our focus is to devise a sustainable long term solution for the collection and recycling of Toyota and Lexus hybrid (NiMH) and Lithium ion batteries.”

Suppleid It’s not all about the Prius. RAV4 hybrids are also hugely popular in New Zealand.

“Our goal is to have local solutions to repair, repurpose, and recycle batteries. We continue to work in support of the New Zealand Government’s product stewardship goals and the work undertaken by the Battery Industry Group (B.I.G),” it adds.

Toyota is among several brands that’s keen to establish some form of ‘circular economy’ thinking in its electrified vehicle production process – where rare materials in end-of-life batteries are recycled and used in the production of new batteries.

“This is a big challenge for our industry and one that needs everyone to work together to solve,” says Toyota. “We are at the start of this journey and look forward to continuing to drive towards our goal of being 100% circular by 2050.”