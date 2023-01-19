The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is the most epic of farewells

Aston Martin is sending off the current-generation DBS with a bang in the shape of the 770 Ultimate.

With a refined twin-turbo 6.5-litre V12 under the bonnet now producing 566kW and 900Nm of torque, the 770 Ultimate is the most powerful production Aston Martin ever, and the fastest and most powerful DBS to date. Top speed is rated at 340kph and sprinting to 100kph takes 3.4 seconds for the Coupe or 3.6s for the droptop Volante.

Aston Martin Chief Technology Officer, Roberto Fedeli, said of the DBS 770 Ultimate: “When an iconic model generation reaches the end of production it is important to mark the occasion with something special. In the case of the DBS 770 Ultimate, we have spared nothing in ensuring the final version of our current series production flagship is the best-ever in every respect.

Supplied This very green two-door is the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate, the most powerful DBS ever.

“Not only is it the fastest and most powerful DBS in our history, thanks to a comprehensive suite of improvements to the transmission, steering, suspension, and underbody structure; it is also the best to drive.”

READ MORE:

* Road test: Aston Martin DBX707

* Aston Martin reveals sexy open-top DBR22

* Aston Martin celebrates 30 years of excess

* Road test review: Aston Martin DBS Superleggera



The engine benefits from modified air and ignition pathways together with a 7% increase in maximum turbo boost pressure, while the ZF eight-speed transmission gets a special calibration to enhance shift speeds.

Supplied The 770 Ultimate should be an incredibly engaging drive as well as brutally fast in a straight line.

To further improve the steering response and increase the level of detailed feedback, the DBS 770 Ultimate gets a new solid-mounted steering column, allowing the driver to enjoy a more precise connection with the road ahead.

In addition, Aston says front-end lateral stiffness has been improved by 25% to provide maximum performance feel and response. This increase has been achieved with an enhanced front cross member, and thicker rear undertray, which also increases global torsional stiffness by 3% for more balanced driving dynamics.

The 770 Ultimate also gets a handful of visual changes to differentiate it from the regular DBS. The clamshell bonnet features a dramatic ‘horse-shoe’ engine vent and a new front splitter integrates two new outboard vents, for better engine airflow and cooling, while a 2x2 twill carbon fibre cantrail, windscreen surround, mirror caps, and fender louvre all come as standard.

Supplied Inside is relatively unchanged, but with more carbon fibre than before.

Inside are semi-aniline sports seats trimmed with Alcantara, featuring a ‘fluted’ quilt and perforation pattern as standard. Aston Martin’s performance seat can also be selected as an option. A bespoke trim split has been introduced, with contrast colours linked to welt and stitching, along with a tailor-made strap and buckle badge featuring a laser-etched DBS 770 Ultimate logo found on the centre armrest. Carbon fibre gearshift paddles are also fitted as standard.

Finally, DBS 770 Ultimate is fitted with a unique set of sill plaques showcasing the Aston Martin Wings, DBS 770 Ultimate logo and Limited-Edition numbering signifying the vehicle as one of 300 Coupes or 199 Volantes.

Just 499 units will be built globally, 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes. All are already spoken for, and none have been confirmed for New Zealand, which almost makes this article redundant, but it’s interesting seeing how the other half live, huh?