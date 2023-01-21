Harley-Davidson turns 120 with a bunch of limited editions

Check out all the different forms Harley-Davidson's Sportster has taken over the years.

Turning 120 is a big milestone for a company, not one that many can lay claim to. Harley-Davidson is celebrating the achievement with six fresh limited-edition bikes, all available now.

The anniversary edition models include the Ultra Limited, Tri Glide, Street Glide, Road Glide, Fat Boy 114 and Heritage Classic 114. All come with a classic panelled paint scheme inspired by early Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as an Art Deco eagle tank medallion.

Each bike is limited in global production. The Ultra will get 1300 units, the Tri Glide 1100 units, the Street Glide and Road Glide 1600 each, the Fat Boy gets 3000 examples, and the Heritage Classic will be built to 1700 bikes.

Supplied Harley-Davidson is turning 120 this year and is celebrating with a healthy amount of special editions.

Further, Harley’s Custom Vehicle Operations division has built the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model, which gets “one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson”, alongside luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. CVO will offer 1500 of these globally.

Meanwhile, Harley has detailed a handful of updates to its other 2023 models.

Supplied The specials get a lovely embossed tank badge denoting the 120 year milestone.

A refreshed Breakout gets the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine making 168Nm and 70kW, along with an 18.9-litre fuel tank, a new handlebar riser for 19mm extra reach.

There’s a new chrome finish on the rear fender supports, side covers, muffler shields, turn signals, mirrors and Heavy Breather intake, as well as new 26-spoke gloss black aluminium wheels.

Supplied The Breakout is slightly updated for 2023, as is the Nightster.

Cruise control is now standard on Fat Boy, Fat Boy Bob, Breakout and Low Rider S models, while the Nightster, powered by the 95Nm/67kW Revolution Max 975T engine, also gets a four-inch circular TFT screen, Brembo brakes, an 11.7-litre fuel tank below the seat, and Road, Sport and Rain ride modes.

Another new model for 2023 is the Glide 3 trike offers the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, an electric reverse gear, and plenty of safety enhancements to keep everything shiny side up.

Kiwi pricing is yet to be confirmed, as are due dates for the new and limited models.