Ford debuts adventurous new SUV with a familiar name

The Everest Wildtrak will hope to emulate the success of its Ranger Wildtrak stable-mate.

Ford has unveiled a new trim-level for its popular Everest 7-seater SUV – and it comes with a name that will be familiar to most readers.

The brand has confirmed that it will soon add the Everest Wildtrak to its line-up, further emphasising the connection between the Everest and its Ranger T6-platform stable-mate.

Pricing for the model has yet to be confirmed, although Ford has said it will arrive in showrooms in July of this year. It is unknown whether it will displace the Platinum as the Everest’s new flagship grade.

Supplied The Wildtrak is set to arrive in local showrooms this coming July.

As you might expect, the 7-seater Wildtrak effectively carries over the tech and spec from the Ranger Wildtrak pick-up, including the model’s zany exterior and interior colour palette, in an effort to be a tech and luxury showcase, while retaining a rugged edge.

The Everest Wildtrak will be offered solely with Ford’s familiar 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel, paired to a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Ford has launched the new version of the Everest SUV, with a bold new face, more luxury and more capability on and off-road than ever before.

Barring all of the Cyber Orange highlights, the best way for punters to spot an Everest Wildtrak is via its new model-specific ‘H-bar’ front end – again, shared with the Ranger Wildtrak.

Hop in, and you’re greeted by a (now familiar) 12.4-inch digital cluster and 12-inch portrait-orientated touchscreen, with both utilising the brand’s Sync 4A interface. The model also gets a 10-speaker sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other cabin features include leather and suede appointed upholstery, Cyber Orange contrast stitching with Wildtrak logos, and front seats that are powered, heated, and cooled.

Supplied Inside, the Wildtrak gains some familiar colour detailing.

“The 2022 Everest set new standards for performance, comfort and versatility in the seven-seat, mid-sized SUV segment,” said David Grice, Chief Program Engineer for Ranger and Everest.

“Now, we’re giving customers all that, wrapped in an SUV that looks as comfortable pulling up outside a hip hotel as it does on the trails.”

Along with announcing the Wildtrak, Ford New Zealand has confirmed a new variant for the Everest range. The Everest’s mid-level Sport will soon be sold locally with either the 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo or 3.0-litre V6 – having previously only been available with the latter.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Having previously been offered with solely V6 power, the Everest Sport will soon be available with Ford’s 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo.

The 2.0 Sport will be priced from $77,990, slotting it between the entry level $71,990 Trend and the $81,490 Sport V6.

With the Wildtrak name joining the Everest fleet, there will undoubtedly be those wondering whether an Everest Raptor could be coming next. Sadly, Ford has already said there are no plans to bring one to market for the moment.