Car brands still scrambling to recall cars with faulty airbags

The car industry is still processing Takata’s faulty airbag saga, a decade on from the first recall.

A decade on from the beginning of Takata’s sweeping worldwide airbag recall, one of the largest recalls in motoring history, car brands are still grappling with cars that haven’t had their airbags replaced.

Takata was one of the world’s largest manufacturers of airbags, acting as a provider for car brands worldwide, including the likes of Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and many more.

In 2013, reports began to emerge of fatalities caused by faulty Takata airbags that could potentially send metal shrapnel through a car’s cabin upon activation. Honda was amongst the first to recall millions of vehicles, citing 13 deaths across the US and Malaysia.

It’s unknown exactly how many deaths have been caused by faulty Takata airbags in total, with 32 deaths confirmed to have been caused by the airbags. Approximately 100 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide.

READ MORE:

* Different Takata airbag sparks warnings, recalls

* No WoF for Takata airbag cars

* Takata airbag recall site launches in NZ, allowing drivers to see if their car's been affected

* 50,000 cars with Takata airbags have been recalled - here's what you need to know



Despite the dangers associated with operating a car that uses one of these airbags, some consumers have yet to carry out the recall measures and have their airbags replaced – as evidenced by two new recall notices being issued in New Zealand in December.

Supplied The Audi R8 is one of three cars recently recalled in New Zealand last month over airbag concerns.

The latest recall notices relate to selected Audi R8s and TTs built between 2015 to 2017, and selected Toyota Avensis models built between 2002 and 2006.

“On Audi vehicles with Takata driver airbag manufactured within a specific period it is possible that the gas generator housing may be damaged if the driver airbag is deployed. This could cause small metal parts to become dislodged from the housing and potentially injure the driver or a passenger,” said the Audi recall.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a driver’s front air bag with a dual stage inflator. There is a possibility that the density of the propellant in the inflator could be reduced over time from the effects of high temperature cycling and moisture within the propellant and its sealed contained,” said the Toyota recall.

Supplied The Toyota Avensis was a once a popular Japanese import.

Recall notices continue to be issued around the world for models not previously included in the recall. Volkswagen, for example, recalled its final-generation Beetle earlier this month.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed to Stuff that the compulsory national recall for Takata’s ‘Alpha’ airbag series is nearing completion, with just over 200 vehicles out of the initial sum of 82,000 vehicles involved in the recall left to repair as of January 15.

Waka Kotahi acknowledges that its data has some limitations, including how data can only be recorded from vehicles that have been entered into the Motor Vehicle Register, meaning that vehicles imported for private use aren’t featured.

“Of the approximately 82,000 New Zealand-new and used vehicles fitted with Takata Alpha airbags and subsequently under compulsory recall, there are currently 210 vehicles actively registered in New Zealand with a current licence and subject to a ban under the Alpha Takata airbag recall,” said Waka Kotahi.

“Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency placed ban flags on 12,700 affected vehicles in March 2020. This means these vehicles are unable to attain a new Warrant of Fitness (WoF) without the airbag being replaced.

“Non-Alpha Takata airbags are subject to a voluntary recall as part of the wider Takata recall, but vehicles with the non-Alpha airbags are not subject to a WoF failure.

“Owners were contacted by dealers on behalf of the manufacturers about bringing their car in for replacement airbags to be installed as parts become available from the overseas manufacturers. It’s important that owners of these vehicles act on all recall notices they receive.”