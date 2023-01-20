Mitch Evans' Formula E race car touches down in NZ

The Jaguar Formula E racer that helped Mitch Evans finish second in the 2022–‘23 championship.

For the first time ever, local motorsport fans can see a Formula E race car in the (carbon fibre composite) flesh.

Archibald & Shorter North Shore has confirmed that the fully electric Jaguar TCS Racing I-Type-5 open-wheeler driven by New Zealand’s Mitch Evans last year will be on display in its dealership showroom until January 27.

This car helped Evans achieve his strongest results in Formula E to date – the former Toyota Racing Series champ having finished second in last season’s title standings (beaten only by former McLaren Formula 1 ace Stoffel Vandoorne).

Supplied Formula E’s Gen2 car comes with a 54kWh battery and dual motors rated for 250kW.

Evans claimed four race wins over the course of the season in Rome, Jakarta, and South Korea respectively.

The Gen2 Formula E racer combines a dual-motor 250kW powertrain with a 54kWh battery. It is capable of accelerating to 100kph in just 2.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 280kph.

With the first round of the 2022–’23 season now in the books, Evans currently sits eighth in the standings (one spot ahead of fellow New Zealander, Nick Cassidy).

Supplied Simon Evans’ championship-winning Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is also on display.

Jake Dennis (UK), Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) and Lucas di Grassi (Brasil) lead the series after finishing first, second and third at the series opener in Mexico.

Mitch Evans’ race-winning Formula E car isn’t alone, either. Alongside it, also on display, is the championship-winning Jaguar I-Pace driven by Mitch’s brother, Simon.

Simon Evans was a frontrunner in the short lived Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy championship – a single-make series exclusively for modified electric Jaguar I-Paces, appearing as a support category for Formula E.

Supplied The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy series was a short-lived series, lasting just two seasons.

Simon Evans dominated the 2019–’20 season, finishing on the podium in every race of the season and earning four wins along the way. This doubled as the category’s final season, with Jaguar pulling the plug on the series not long afterwards.

Archibald & Shorter North Shore is situated on 20 Wairau Road, in Milford. Both cars will be on display there until January 27.