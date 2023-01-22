Audi, Porsche electric supercar pairing recalled Down Under

Introduced to market in 2022, the e-tron GT is Audi’s flagship plug-in.

Two of the most capable electric vehicles on the market, the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan, have been recalled Down Under over an issue with their air suspension system.

The shared issue (the e-tron GT and Taycan share the same platform) stems from a circlip that may not be secure – leaving it vulnerable to creating an air leak.

Curiously, it appears that only the Audi has been recalled in New Zealand at the time of writing, while in Australia only the Porsche has been recalled.

Audi New Zealand has rolled out the same recall to impacted local customers. Porsche’s local arm has yet to confirm whether the recall applies to any models sold in New Zealand.

“We have discovered that there may have been a discrepancy in the manufacturing process for the air spring strut on your vehicle,” reads the domestic Audi recall.

Michael Probst/AP The Taycan is Porsche’s first dedicated EV.

“This means that it is possible that the circlip may not be securely seated on the support mounting. If the circlip slips out of the groove, air will escape from the affected air spring strut and the vehicle will drop on one side.

“This will then be indicated by a warning message in the instrument cluster. The resulting restriction in the function of the air spring strut affects the vehicle’s driving dynamics.”

“The air-spring strut on the left and right of the front axle may not meet manufacturing specifications. This could cause the front strut to become dislodged and release air from the air spring resulting in a loss of vehicle control,” added Porsche Australia’s recall notice.

Supplied Audi’s line-up of electrified e-tron offerins is tipped to grow in 2023.

The local Audi recall impacts selected e-tron GTs from 2022. The Australian Porsche recall, meanwhile, impacts a total of four vehicles.

The e-tron and Taycan have both been previously recalled in New Zealand, although for different reasons.

The e-tron was recalled last February over an electrical wire that could prevent an ISOFIX point from functioning, and the Taycan was recalled last May over the fabric hose that goes over the wiring harness.