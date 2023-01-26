Climate activists target Toyota, BMW with hundreds of fake billboards

Toyota and BMW are under fire from climate change activists in Europe following the distribution of hundreds of parody physical and digital billboards and posters erected across the region earlier this month.

The campaign was orchestrated by Subvertisers International, Brandalism, and Extinction Rebellion – each parody advert sporting the #BanFossilAds hashtag, pushing the notion that governments committed to mitigating climate change to enforce a ban on advertising for fossil-fuel vehicles.

The parody billboards appeared on walls in public areas, on bus stops, and inside trains amongst other locations. Most posters echoed Toyota and BMW’s advertising style, while containing bleak imagery and text. The two brands were reportedly targeted by activists due to “using advertising to greenwash their public image whilst lobbying hard against climate regulations”.

Supplied Activists claim that Toyota and BMW both lobby against climate regulations in Europe.

“Toyota, BMW and other car companies are actively preventing governments around the world from tackling the climate crisis, all while painting themselves green; and we should be raging about that,” said Lindsay Grime, one of the artists that contributed to the campaign.

“Toyota have pushed their ‘Beyond Zero’ sustainability adverts whilst lobbying governments around the world to delay vital climate targets and weaken air quality plans and are threatening legal action to protect their profits over a liveable climate,” said Brandalism spokesperson Tona Merriman.

Grime and Merriman both named SUVs as a specific culprit, with Merriman saying that even electric SUVs don’t represent a climate solution as they present added risk to pedestrians than lighter vehicle segments.

Both brands have issued responses in the wake of the billboard roll-out. In its statement, Toyota underlined its past commitments to emissions reduction through its pioneering of hybrid technology in mainstream models, adding that a focus solely on production of BEVs is likely to leave some consumers behind.

“We believe carbon is the enemy, not any particular technology,” it told The Guardian.

Supplied BMW says that sustainability plays a central role in its corporate strategy.

“Currently, not everyone has access to [BEVs] due to lack of infrastructure or other market barriers and we believe that giving people access to multiple technologies is a more inclusive path towards carbon neutrality.

“Which is why we offer battery electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids and hybrids. We call this the ‘power of and’ because rarely does one size fit all when you consider the diversity of customer needs.

“This will enable us to significantly decarbonise society now, by making all electrified technologies available to meet customers’ needs everywhere.”

Supplied Activists list SUVs as a specific culprit in climate change.

BMW, meanwhile, explained that sustainability is “a central part of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy”, adding that it is “firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2050”.

“BMW was one of the first automotive brands to bring a mainstream electric vehicle to market in 2013 with the BMW i3 and by 2030, at least 50% of our global sales will be fully electric,” it said.

“In the short term, the company is taking steps today to reduce the total carbon footprint of our products by 40 per cent throughout their lifecycle by 2030 compared with 2019 levels. As the first German carmaker to join the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ and a member of the UN’s Race to Zero programme, we believe in action and continued dialogue.”

Closer to home, Toyota New Zealand’s recent sustainability report for 2022 outlined the company’s plans to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions 46% by 2030, reduce landfill waste by 40%, and achieve net zero carbon by 2050.