Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda steps down

Toyota’s Chief Executive Officer of 13 years, Akio Toyoda, has confirmed he will be stepping down from the position to become the brand’s new Chairman of the Board.

The company’s Chief Branding Officer and President of both the Gazoo Racing performance division and Lexus, Koji Sato, has been confirmed as Toyota’s new CEO. He is set to step into the role in April.

CNBC reports that in a webcast, Toyoda – grandson of Toyota’s founder, Kiichiro Toyoda – was circumspect about the decision.

“I thought the best way to further Toyota’s transformation would be for me to become Chairman in support of a new President, and this has led to today’s decision. Chairman Uchiyamada has long supported me in all imaginable ways,” Toyoda said.

“In retrospect, these 13 years have been a period of struggling to survive one day after the next, and that is my honest feeling.”

Under Toyoda’s leadership, Toyota has experienced all manner of highs and lows.

Undeniable highs include the brand’s growth, which saw it become the largest car company on the planet. And while the brand had done the hard yards on hybrid technology development by the time Toyoda became CEO in 2009, he helped ensure it would become mainstream technology across the majority of its nameplates.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP Toyoda pictured at this month’s Tokyo Auto Salon event, one of his last as CEO.

Conversely, Toyoda has become a target for critics in recent years due to comments he has made about electric vehicles. As recently as December of last year, he was saying that he remained unconvinced that companies should be focusing on EVs.

Toyoda became a cult figure among car enthusiasts for his clear passion for performance cars, going as far as competing in race events while using a pseudonym to not draw attention to his presence.

It is perhaps fitting that one of Toyoda’s final appearances as Toyota CEO was in the brand’s unveiling of a pair of classic AE86s at Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this month – one featuring a hydrogen fueled 4A-GE and the other a full EV powertrain swap.

Supplied Toyoda, pictured with the brand’s first fully electric Hilux concept (right).

Reflecting on Toyoda’s departure in a statement shared online, Toyota New Zealand paid tribute to the way Toyoda guided the company.

“Over the last 13 years, Akio has navigated Toyota through some tough times, introduced some of our most exciting products, and has moved us in to our next era of being a mobility technology company delivering mobility for all,” read the statement.

“He had the vision to ensure that we focused on all technology powertrains as a company to meet customer needs around the globe, while still delivering on his promise to make ever better cars with the next generations of some of our most iconic nameplates.”