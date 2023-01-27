Is virtual reality the future of car interiors? Audi thinks so

Audi has lifted the lid on its latest concept car; the Activesphere – a fully electric, sometimes self-driving crossover coupe with a tailgate that can turn it into a luxury ute of sorts.

The most interesting thing about the concept is its cabin. Like prior Audi concepts it features a retractable steering wheel that can be tucked away when the car is driving itself and enabled when you want to drive. It also features something new; mixed reality.

Before we rip into that, a few explainers. The Activesphere is the fourth of Audi’s reach-for-the-stars ‘sphere’ concepts, following the Skysphere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere.

Supplied An electric split-folding tailgate turns the Activesphere into a suave EV pick-up.

It’s arguably the most handsome of the bunch thanks to its ultra minimalist bodywork and Coke bottle proportions. Audi says the look embodies a ‘two layer design philosophy’; essentially a ‘business up top, party down below’ approach.

The ‘active’ part of the Activesphere’s name is underlined by the features designed for those who love the outdoors. The glass roof allows occupants to see everything outside, its Quattro all-wheel drive is complemented by all-terrain rubber and a lifted ride-height.

Supplied The two-layer design philosophy ensures a svelte looking body paired to what looks like a giant rugged protective phone case.

Dual electric motors means 325kW of power and 720Nm of torque, and a 100kWh battery means a range of more than 600km. An 800V on-board charging system means it’s capable of charging at speeds of up to 270kW, too.

For the moment, the Activesphere is a concept through and through. Audi has no plans to put it into production. Although it did say that the model’s 2.97m wheelbase means it could sit on the same platform as the production-destined A6 e-tron. Hmm.

So, mixed reality? Yes, the Activesphere’s interior features almost no real dashboard even when the steering wheel is enabled. The dashboard in this case is effectively replaced with a pair of virtual reality goggles for driver and passenger as part of what the brand calls ‘Audi Dimensions’.

Supplied Mixed reality tech replaces a conventional dashboard.

Audi says that once you put on the glasses, it would reveal an effective virtual reality dashboard that mixes and mingles with the real-world hardpoints you can see in front of you.

What’s more, if you don’t like where a certain display is in your periphery, you have the option of effectively clicking and dragging it to where you would like it to be. This won’t be true of everything. Some graphics, for instance, are integrated into the steering wheel area.

Audi even believes that there could be applications for its mixed reality tech outside of the car. In its online presentation of the Activesphere, it showed someone using the glasses to play golf – the glasses giving them real-time information about the distance to the hole and other measurements.

Supplied Don’t like where a feature is? Just ‘click’ and pull it to where you think is convenient.

Time will tell whether this is all just a bit of silly blue-sky fun or something serious that could reinvent car interiors as we know them.

Audi says it is looking very closely at what car interiors could look like once autonomous driving becomes a reality, with technology like Audi Dimensions being at least five years away from production.