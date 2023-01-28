Road test: Honda Civic Type R

The latest and greatest Honda Civic Type R has arrived, and we were among the first to sample it.

HONDA CIVIC TYPE R

Base price: $69,000 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee: $2070)

$69,000 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee: $2070) Powertrain and economy: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four, 235kW/420Nm, 6-speed manual, FWD, combined economy 9.7 L/100km, CO2 222g/km (source: RightCar).

2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four, 235kW/420Nm, 6-speed manual, FWD, combined economy 9.7 L/100km, CO2 222g/km (source: RightCar). Vital statistics: 4595mm long, 1890mm wide, 1405mm high, 2735mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 410 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels.

4595mm long, 1890mm wide, 1405mm high, 2735mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 410 litres, 19-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Not tested

Not tested We like: Still brutally fast yet liveable, looks streets better than last gen, Individual drive mode

Still brutally fast yet liveable, looks streets better than last gen, Individual drive mode We don't like: Could sound a lot better, expected more of a power bump

The Honda Civic Type R has entered its eleventh generation, bringing a nameplate that has rarely underdelivered into 2023 with new looks, more power and that same beautiful manual transmission. I really liked the previous model, but it was far from perfect, so let’s see how Honda has refined the formula.

OUTSIDE

Well, where to start? The new Type R inherits the design of the regular Civic, which brings a more mature look with slim LED headlights connected with a mesh grille and a red Honda badge in the centre.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Curvy backroads, the Civic Type R’s natural habitat.

The corner fog lights of the Civic have been replaced by corner intakes, molding into flared wheel arches filled by 19-inch wheels, designed to look like 20s. There’s a large vent in the bonnet, which helps feed the turbocharged engine beneath and enable better airflow through the nose and is about the only vent you’ll spot. The wheelbase has been lengthened by 35mm for better stability as well.

Around the back are normal Civic rear lights, another red Honda badge along with Type R lettering on the right-hand side of the boot, and the same triple exhaust set-up as the previous model, although now the centre exit is larger than the two either side.

There’s also a rather large rear wing, but this one looks much more intentional than the last one. The old Type R’s main spoiler was functional but it looked a bit too Need for Speed-ey. This one looks proper, and it is, because Honda tested it at speeds of 270kph to make sure it didn’t flex in any weird ways.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The bright red seats are back, complemented this time by red carpets.

INSIDE

Big changes inside too. The dash gets the same full-width mesh grille as the normal Civic, with the same vents that are beautifully easy to use. It’s odd focusing on something like the air-con vents, but being able to point the air at your face without spending half an hour tracing the airflow with your hand is underrated.

The steering wheel is redesigned, again from the regular Civic, now slimmer and squarer with better controls. The brilliant Type R-only bucket seats are back and better then ever, and there’s even special Type R carpet in the footwells.

Honda’s new touchscreen and infotainment system is here too, a massive improvement on before but with the same rather poor reversing camera.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The FL5’s cabin rights many of the FK8’s wrongs, including the infotainment.

One interior carryover from the last Type R is the manual shifter, shaped like a teardrop. I’ll wax on about how it feels like a well-oiled rifle bolt soon (it’s the law as a motoring journalist), but even just looking at it is nice. Flanking it is a mode selector, which toggles between Comfort, Sport and Individual, and a special +R button to make everything as racy as possible.

UNDER THE BONNET

Honda has continued with its turbocharged four-cylinder, now producing 235kW and 420Nm. To be honest, I expected more of a power bump here, considering other hot-hatches are pushing over 300kW now. But, to be fair, those are all-wheel drive monsters, not front-drive like the Type R.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Honda’s K20 turbocharged four is familiar, but still a welcome sight.

In terms of wheels driven, Honda is targeting the likes of the Hyundai i30 N or Golf GTI, but the speed of the Type R is such that it’s better suited fighting the Golf R or Mercedes-AMG A 35, or even the limited Toyota GR Corolla.

There is a more powerful version of the engine in Japan making 243kW, but we don’t get that one.

Anyway, Honda has given the engine some attention, with a more refined turbocharger, tweaked ECU and a lighter flywheel coming amidst other small tweaks. The result is a stronger mid-range and better throttle response.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Less aggressive aero than the last one, but the FL5 is still an imposing looker.

If you’ve got an older FK8-generation Type R, the engine changes aren’t hugely noticeable, but they are there. I’d assume the reason for the rather meagre power bump is that this is the last time we’ll see this engine in a Type R. Logically, if Honda does another one, it’ll be a hybrid or even fully electric, but that’s a while away yet.

ON THE ROAD

Driving the Type R is, and always has been, a fantastic time. The suspension is just pliable enough for daily driving without compromising anything, and the clutch is nice and light so shifting gears isn’t a problem.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It’s incredibly quick, but don’t expect much in the way of ear-ringing theatre.

Every drive mode has rev-matching enabled by default (you can turn it off if you choose), helping downshifts, and the steering is easy to use even in +R mode thanks to a variable rack making turns at low speeds easier.

The transmission is, as mentioned, as slick as a bolt-action rifle, gorgeous to slot in and out of gears. Paired with the new-found midrange of the engine and fettled suspension, shifting from third to fourth after a corner results in huge exit speed.

Compared to the Golf R or AMG A 35, the Type R runs rings around them. And it’s more enjoyable, because it’s a manual.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Type R’s six speed remains one of the very best in the biz.

I’d leave the Active Sound Control system off, it adds a fake engine noise that’s painfully obviously fake. I wish Honda would take advantage of that third exhaust pipe and give the engine a proper howl, as well as a beefier blow-off valve on the turbo.

I mean, we don’t get the VTEC crossover any more, give us something!

While the guts of the car might be more or less identical to before, Individual mode is new and thoroughly appreciated, as it lets you combine Comfort suspension (best for Kiwi roads) with +R steering and engine characteristics, instead of tolerating either looser steering or a backbreaking ride.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The FL5 remains the sharpest tool in the hot hatch shed, and a fitting (probable) send-off for the pure internal combustion Type R.

VERDICT

The FL5 Type R is vastly improved over its predecessor, with better looks, updated tech and the same brutal ferocity in the drive. It’s also probably the last time Honda will offer such a car, as the next model will likely be electrified to an extent, if there’s another one at all.

However, the naff, artificial sound of the car takes away from the theatre, something the Hyundai i30 N has in spade. Plus, the Hyundai is cheaper (from $62,990), not all that much slower, and a real hatchback (the Type R is a hatchback only technically, it’s so long now).

For sheer fun, I’d take the Hyundai. But if you want the ultimate lap time, you’ve gotta go with Big Red.