Subaru with an iconic past tipped to sell for $700,000

There was a time there in the 1990s where Japanese manufacturer Subaru was considered one of the leading performance car brands on the planet, famous for its (often blue and gold) boosted all-wheel drive Imprezas.

This reputation was tied to the company’s motorsport exploits in the World Rally Championship, in what could arguably be considered one of the most successful instances of the ‘race on Sunday’ side helping out the ‘sell on Monday’ side – given that Subaru’s WRC lineage is still frequently discussed today, some 15 years after the marque left the championship.

While many legendary names raced Subaru Imprezas during the WRC’s ‘90s and ‘00s boom (Richard Burns, Tommi Makkinen, Petter Solberg, and our own Possum Bourne included), none captured the category’s audience quite like Scotsman Colin McRae. And this month, the ultimate piece of McRae memorabilia goes under the hammer.

Supplied The pP2 WRC’ is not necessarily the most historic of McRae’s former cars, but it’s still set to fetch credible money.

Silverstone Auctions are auctioning off a 1997 Subaru Impreza S5 WRC formerly driven by the late legend as part of its Race Retro Classic and Competition Car Sale, with the gavel scheduled to fall on February 24. The car is expected to fetch between £340,000–£380,000, or roughly $650,000–$728,200.

READ MORE:

* Possum Bourne's Subaru Leone rally car could be yours

* Ex-McRae Ford Focus WRC car sets new auction record

* Legendary rally car up for auction

* 'Barn find' Subaru set to fetch $1 million at auction



The screaming Scoob’s arrival on the market comes during peak levels of interest in retro Japanese metal, fuelled by popular culture and a fan community that has started to accumulate wealth. The pop culture aspect has particular relevance in this case, given the amount of enthusiasts now in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that grew up playing Colin McRae Rally on their computers.

Supplied Under the bonnet sits a thoroughly motified and rebuilt EJ20K making 224kW and 470Nm.

That said the one downfall of this Impreza, “P2 WRC” as its known, is that it doesn’t actually have much in the way of McRae heritage. Yes, the Scot did drive this car – but only briefly at the 1997 Monte Carlo Rally. McRae crashed P2 WRC, with the team electing to give him a new chassis for the next event while putting P2 out to pasture in selling it to a privateer team.

From there P2 WRC lived a fairly fascinating, if not necessarily glamorous, life. Silverstone Auctions reports that it won a handful of championships in Hungary before returning to the UK where it was used in a few regional series, before being wheeled out for all manner of rallying events.

It might not be a ship shape WRC Impreza with deep McRae lineage. But, it was still driven by the 1995 champ, and arguably possesses a more fascinating history than the examples that have spent the last few decades sitting in museums. Sporting a recent engine and gearbox rebuilt, it’s ready to hit the gravel for more.

“P2 WRC is a real car. It’s been used as originally intended and some of the results achieved in recent years against modern machinery really show how well ahead of the times these special cars really were,” states the auction house.

“This also represents a rare opportunity to either leave the car as it is, and carry on using it on events and shows, or, with a little time and effort, convert it back to its original specification as a showpiece of a significant period in motorsport, having been originally driven by one of the most respected drivers in motorsport.

“Despite its not so successful start in WRC, many in the motorsport community still see the 2-door Subaru as one of WRC’s all-time legends as, after all, it was piloted by some of the best crews on the planet at the time whilst being managed by one of the best motorsport outfits of all time.”