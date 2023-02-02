Nissan's awesome electric roadster has made another appearance

This crazy looking thing is the Max-Out concept, a fully electric roadster.

Nissan has revealed a brand new electric concept, and for a change, it isn’t an SUV of any sort. Instead, it’s a two-seater without a roof and some seriously cool Tron-like styling.

Called the Max-Out EV, the concept was revealed at the beginning of the Nissan Futures event where the manufacturer laid out its plans for the future of "sustainable mobility and innovative design."

We actually saw the Max-Out back in 2021 along with some other concepts which included an electric ute and a preview of the next-generation Leaf.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED Meet Nissan’s latest concept EVs, including a ute, a sports car, an SUV and what is probably the next Leaf.

Back then, Nissan said: “Dynamic cornering and steering response are balanced with limited body roll to optimise driver and passenger comfort, creating a feeling of oneness with the car.”

READ MORE:

* Honda to bring back the Prelude as an EV?

* Five Things: cars that should be electric but aren't

* Nissan shows off new electric concepts

* Nissan NZ eyes up new Tesla competitor SUV



This time, Nissan says the concept “embodies Nissan’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility.

Supplied The Max-Out is currently on display at the Nissan Futures event in Japan.

“The Max-Out displays Nissan’s innovation to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles, with a clear vision of how they can benefit both individuals and society.”

The two-seater features an ultra-lightweight construction, low centre of gravity and all-wheel drive. It also has the ability to flatten the seating into the floor to offer more interior space when needed, making it ideal for drivers with and without passengers.

As for design, the concept features a glowing lighting array apparently inspired by Aurora Borealis. A similar light show appears on the wheels, while a wild, faux-3D rectangular taillight spans the width of the boot.

Supplied Even the steering wheel looks like a video game controller.

Under the skin is Nissan's all-wheel-drive e-4orce drivetrain, which was used in an experimental Leaf in 2019 to produce 227kW and 680Nm of torque.

The Max-Out is undoubtedly cool, but it almost certainly won’t enter production. A damn shame too, because the world could use more EVs like this, even though everyone buys SUVs these days.

Just like that achingly pretty Honda Sports EV, the Max-Out will likely remain in the “I know why they didn’t, but man I wish they did” category.