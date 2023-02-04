Ford returns to Formula 1 after more than 20 years

Honda out, Ford in: Red Bull gets a new development partner ahead of 2026 regulation change.

American car manufacturer Ford has announced this morning that it will be returning to Formula 1 as engine supplier to defending champions Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri.

The deal is set to kick off in 2026, and run for at least four years to 2030. In what the two firms are labelling a “long term strategic technical partnership”, Ford will use its road car R&D to enhance its development of battery cell and electric motor tech.

This means Red Bull’s current deal with Honda is set to end in 2025. It is understood that Red Bull had been in talks with both Honda and Porsche about future plans before both were gazumped by Ford.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images The pressure is on Ford to deliver, given Red Bull’s back-to-back driver’s championships.

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO.

“As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition. They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations.

“From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself. For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford,is tremendously exciting.

“2026 is still a while away but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

The upcoming regulation changes set to be introduced in 2026 include powertrains with three times the electrical power, the use of sustainable fuel, new cost cap measures, and more.

The announcement comes as Ford ramps up its investment and involvement with motorsport. The recent launch of its next-gen Mustang, for example, included the simultaneous debut of the new-look Mustang’s Supercars, NASCAR, and GT3 race cars – making it one of the largest brand-led motorsport activations of recent years.

The announcement also comes while interest in Formula 1 from North American enthusiasts sits at peak levels off the back of the success of the Drive to Survive Netflix series.

Mohd Rasfan/AP Honda will continue to supply engines to Red Bull until the end of 2025.

Ford is the second American manufacturer to put its hand up to compete in F1, with chief rivals General Motors inking a deal last month with Andretti Autosports; both firms lobbying F1 officialdom to accept their bid to join the grid as a new team to the series in 2026.

The series visits the United States three times in 2023, in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Hosting so many races in one country is almost unheard of in F1 folklore, having only happened two times previously in the category’s history.

Ford last featured on the F1 grid in 2004 via its then struggling Jaguar outfit. Ironically, that team was sold to Red Bull, eventually becoming the motorsport powerhouse it is today.

Supplied The launch of the latest Mustang last year was accompanied by the unveiling of all of the brand’s Mustang race cars from around the world.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” added Bill Ford, executive chair.

“Ford,alongside world champions,Oracle Red Bull Racing, is returning to the pinnacle of the sport, bringing Ford’s long tradition of innovation, sustainability and electrification to one of the world’s most visible stages.”